WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM PDT Tuesday, July 21, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Sunny;56;WNW;3;93%
Bellingham;Sunny;60;SSW;8;83%
Bremerton;Fog;62;SSW;1;95%
Chehalis;Mostly sunny;59;SSW;5;87%
Deer Park;Sunny;52;WSW;1;82%
Eastsound;Sunny;57;SSE;6;93%
Ellensburg;Sunny;71;WNW;10;54%
Ephrata;Sunny;68;NNE;8;46%
Everett;Mostly sunny;62;NNW;1;87%
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;59;W;5;100%
Friday Harbor;Sunny;51;Calm;0;96%
Hoquiam;Showers;57;W;5;96%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;60;WNW;6;86%
Moses Lake;Sunny;65;NNE;5;54%
Olympia;Mostly sunny;56;S;5;89%
Omak;Mostly sunny;65;N;8;55%
Pasco;Mostly sunny;60;Calm;0;86%
Port Angeles;Showers;54;WNW;5;100%
Pullman;Partly sunny;66;E;9;52%
Puyallup;Sunny;65;WSW;2;85%
Quillayute;Showers;57;SE;3;100%
Renton;Mostly sunny;66;S;6;77%
Seattle;Mostly sunny;64;NW;1;81%
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;65;Calm;0;72%
Shelton;Showers;55;WSW;16;100%
Spokane;Mostly sunny;60;NNE;3;74%
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;58;E;5;57%
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;60;NNE;3;74%
Stampede Pass;Sunny;61;SW;3;77%
Tacoma;Sunny;57;WSW;5;93%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;57;WSW;5;93%
Vancouver;Sunny;63;Calm;0;73%
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;67;E;7;52%
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;71;W;8;52%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;9;86%
Yakima;Sunny;64;N;5;69%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather