WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM PDT Tuesday, July 21, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Sunny;56;WNW;3;93%

Bellingham;Sunny;60;SSW;8;83%

Bremerton;Fog;62;SSW;1;95%

Chehalis;Mostly sunny;59;SSW;5;87%

Deer Park;Sunny;52;WSW;1;82%

Eastsound;Sunny;57;SSE;6;93%

Ellensburg;Sunny;71;WNW;10;54%

Ephrata;Sunny;68;NNE;8;46%

Everett;Mostly sunny;62;NNW;1;87%

Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;59;W;5;100%

Friday Harbor;Sunny;51;Calm;0;96%

Hoquiam;Showers;57;W;5;96%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;60;WNW;6;86%

Moses Lake;Sunny;65;NNE;5;54%

Olympia;Mostly sunny;56;S;5;89%

Omak;Mostly sunny;65;N;8;55%

Pasco;Mostly sunny;60;Calm;0;86%

Port Angeles;Showers;54;WNW;5;100%

Pullman;Partly sunny;66;E;9;52%

Puyallup;Sunny;65;WSW;2;85%

Quillayute;Showers;57;SE;3;100%

Renton;Mostly sunny;66;S;6;77%

Seattle;Mostly sunny;64;NW;1;81%

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;65;Calm;0;72%

Shelton;Showers;55;WSW;16;100%

Spokane;Mostly sunny;60;NNE;3;74%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;58;E;5;57%

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;60;NNE;3;74%

Stampede Pass;Sunny;61;SW;3;77%

Tacoma;Sunny;57;WSW;5;93%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;57;WSW;5;93%

Vancouver;Sunny;63;Calm;0;73%

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;67;E;7;52%

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;71;W;8;52%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;9;86%

Yakima;Sunny;64;N;5;69%

_____

