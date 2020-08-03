WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PDT Monday, August 3, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;64;NNW;3;74%

Bellingham;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;77%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;63;W;1;82%

Chehalis;Mostly clear;59;WSW;3;93%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;49%

Eastsound;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;77%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;68;WNW;17;50%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;77;WNW;25;27%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;65;WNW;1;81%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;86%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;57;ENE;3;83%

Hoquiam;Showers;61;WSW;3;96%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;64;NW;5;83%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;76;WSW;9;32%

Olympia;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;0;80%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;75;W;5;30%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;77;W;6;36%

Port Angeles;Mostly clear;60;WSW;6;89%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;67;E;3;40%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;62;WSW;1;73%

Quillayute;Showers;58;E;3;100%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;3;60%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;64;NW;1;83%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;70%

Shelton;Cloudy;61;WSW;9;86%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;68;N;3;37%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;6;32%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;68;N;3;37%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;55;W;8;74%

Tacoma;Partly cloudy;62;SW;6;74%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;62;SW;6;74%

Vancouver;Partly cloudy;65;NW;5;60%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;75;S;13;35%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;73;NW;20;35%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;59;W;3;80%

Yakima;Cloudy;73;NW;14;43%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather