WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM PDT Wednesday, August 5, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;53;NNE;5;89%

Bellingham;Mostly clear;62;S;6;72%

Bremerton;Clear;57;NW;1;94%

Chehalis;Clear;57;SW;3;93%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;50;Calm;0;79%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;59;N;5;76%

Ellensburg;Clear;60;NNE;5;72%

Ephrata;Clear;62;N;6;49%

Everett;Clear;56;N;1;86%

Fort Lewis;Clear;57;SE;3;98%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;92%

Hoquiam;Clear;56;WSW;5;83%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;61;NW;3;86%

Moses Lake;Clear;60;N;3;53%

Olympia;Clear;57;Calm;0;93%

Omak;Clear;61;WNW;6;45%

Pasco;Clear;60;NNW;3;83%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;54;WNW;10;89%

Pullman;Clear;51;Calm;0;65%

Puyallup;Clear;58;NNW;1;88%

Quillayute;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;92%

Renton;Clear;63;Calm;0;72%

Seattle;Clear;60;NNW;1;83%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;64;NNW;5;69%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;56;W;7;96%

Spokane;Mostly clear;58;NE;3;74%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;60;E;5;53%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;58;NE;3;74%

Stampede Pass;Showers;55;N;6;92%

Tacoma;Clear;60;W;5;86%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;60;W;5;86%

Vancouver;Clear;64;NW;5;74%

Walla Walla;Clear;69;SSE;3;43%

Wenatchee;Clear;69;WNW;7;60%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;54;N;6;89%

Yakima;Clear;63;W;9;67%

_____

