WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, August 10, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;61;NW;6;83%

Bellingham;Clear;60;WSW;5;83%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;64;NNE;2;77%

Chehalis;Clear;59;WSW;5;71%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;53%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;63;SSE;6;77%

Ellensburg;Clear;72;WNW;28;47%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;82;WNW;21;11%

Everett;Clear;65;N;1;77%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;67;WSW;6;76%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;53;SSW;3;96%

Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;56;WNW;9;86%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;62;N;6;67%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;81;NNW;8;22%

Olympia;Clear;63;S;3;62%

Omak;Mostly clear;77;NNW;12;34%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;76;NW;9;46%

Port Angeles;Clear;54;W;6;89%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;39%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;65;NW;2;71%

Quillayute;Cloudy;56;NW;6;89%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;70;N;8;63%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;63;N;2;78%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;5;60%

Shelton;Clear;60;WSW;9;74%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;38%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;32%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;38%

Stampede Pass;Clear;57;N;6;83%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;66;W;3;62%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;66;W;3;62%

Vancouver;Mostly clear;66;NNW;8;49%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;77;E;10;28%

Wenatchee;Clear;77;WNW;17;24%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;56;Calm;0;83%

Yakima;Mostly clear;78;N;10;39%

_____

