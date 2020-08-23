WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Saturday, August 22, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly clear;59;NNW;6;66%

Bellingham;Clear;56;Calm;0;80%

Bremerton;Clear;60;NNE;2;67%

Chehalis;Clear;61;Calm;0;82%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;59;Calm;0;45%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;76%

Ellensburg;Clear;67;NW;16;54%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;37%

Everett;Mostly clear;60;NNW;1;67%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;66;N;8;57%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;56;W;3;74%

Hoquiam;Clear;59;N;9;80%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;68;NNW;5;60%

Moses Lake;Mostly clear;74;SSE;5;34%

Olympia;Clear;65;NE;7;50%

Omak;Clear;67;S;8;33%

Pasco;Clear;70;NE;3;52%

Port Angeles;Clear;55;WSW;6;79%

Pullman;Clear;64;Calm;0;42%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;62;N;2;57%

Quillayute;Mostly clear;57;N;6;89%

Renton;Mostly clear;66;NNW;13;49%

Seattle;Clear;62;NNE;2;62%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;67;NNW;5;41%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;64%

Spokane;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;36%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;65;WSW;3;28%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;36%

Stampede Pass;Clear;52;N;5;86%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;61;NNE;10;55%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;61;NNE;10;55%

Vancouver;Clear;66;NW;8;60%

Walla Walla;Clear;67;E;6;43%

Wenatchee;Clear;72;ESE;9;34%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;82%

Yakima;Clear;66;WNW;3;46%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather