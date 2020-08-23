WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Saturday, August 22, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly clear;59;NNW;6;66%
Bellingham;Clear;56;Calm;0;80%
Bremerton;Clear;60;NNE;2;67%
Chehalis;Clear;61;Calm;0;82%
Deer Park;Mostly clear;59;Calm;0;45%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;76%
Ellensburg;Clear;67;NW;16;54%
Ephrata;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;37%
Everett;Mostly clear;60;NNW;1;67%
Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;66;N;8;57%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;56;W;3;74%
Hoquiam;Clear;59;N;9;80%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;68;NNW;5;60%
Moses Lake;Mostly clear;74;SSE;5;34%
Olympia;Clear;65;NE;7;50%
Omak;Clear;67;S;8;33%
Pasco;Clear;70;NE;3;52%
Port Angeles;Clear;55;WSW;6;79%
Pullman;Clear;64;Calm;0;42%
Puyallup;Mostly clear;62;N;2;57%
Quillayute;Mostly clear;57;N;6;89%
Renton;Mostly clear;66;NNW;13;49%
Seattle;Clear;62;NNE;2;62%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;67;NNW;5;41%
Shelton;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;64%
Spokane;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;36%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;65;WSW;3;28%
Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;36%
Stampede Pass;Clear;52;N;5;86%
Tacoma;Mostly clear;61;NNE;10;55%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;61;NNE;10;55%
Vancouver;Clear;66;NW;8;60%
Walla Walla;Clear;67;E;6;43%
Wenatchee;Clear;72;ESE;9;34%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;82%
Yakima;Clear;66;WNW;3;46%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather