WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, October 7, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;55;N;5;100%

Bellingham;Cloudy;57;S;7;93%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;53;SSE;2;98%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;49;WNW;5;79%

Eastsound;Cloudy;59;S;4;95%

Ellensburg;Clear;66;NW;13;62%

Ephrata;Clear;59;SSW;5;64%

Everett;Cloudy;54;SE;1;82%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;54;ESE;5;100%

Friday Harbor;Showers;56;SSE;3;100%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;57;W;7;89%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;59;WNW;5;89%

Moses Lake;Clear;64;Calm;0;57%

Olympia;Partly cloudy;53;S;5;96%

Omak;Partly cloudy;67;W;6;50%

Pasco;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;72%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;92%

Pullman;Mostly clear;54;Calm;0;48%

Puyallup;Cloudy;57;E;1;94%

Quillayute;Showers;54;SSW;3;100%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;86%

Seattle;Mostly clear;57;SE;2;92%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;86%

Shelton;Cloudy;57;WSW;10;93%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;59%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;59;SW;3;55%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;59%

Stampede Pass;Fog;54;SW;3;92%

Tacoma;Showers;54;Calm;0;100%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;54;Calm;0;100%

Vancouver;Clear;62;Calm;0;72%

Walla Walla;Clear;60;E;7;49%

Wenatchee;Clear;64;Calm;0;62%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;58;ESE;9;90%

Yakima;Clear;56;WNW;6;71%

