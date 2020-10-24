WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, October 23, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;41;NW;9;93%
Bellingham;Clear;41;N;9;79%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;44;N;5;93%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;50;S;6;100%
Deer Park;Flurries;32;N;5;88%
Eastsound;Cloudy;48;N;14;81%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;93%
Ephrata;Cloudy;36;N;10;92%
Everett;Cloudy;42;WNW;3;91%
Fort Lewis;Showers;46;N;13;100%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;44;NNW;7;92%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;53;W;13;98%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;48;SE;7;93%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;38;NNW;9;85%
Olympia;Showers;46;NNE;12;93%
Omak;Cloudy;34;N;12;92%
Pasco;Showers;41;NNW;9;85%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;43;SE;7;88%
Pullman;Flurries;33;Calm;0;91%
Puyallup;Showers;45;N;4;93%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;43;NNE;16;85%
Renton;Cloudy;46;N;16;87%
Seattle;Cloudy;44;N;4;90%
Seattle Boeing;Rain;47;NNW;9;79%
Shelton;Showers;46;ENE;5;92%
Spokane;Snow;34;Calm;0;88%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;32;N;10;100%
Spokane Felts;Snow;34;Calm;0;88%
Stampede Pass;Fog;33;E;3;91%
Tacoma;Cloudy;45;NNE;14;85%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;45;NNE;14;85%
Vancouver;Cloudy;52;WNW;3;70%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;36;SSE;8;89%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;33;WNW;7;100%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;46;NNW;17;76%
Yakima;Cloudy;43;NNW;7;62%
_____
