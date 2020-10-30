WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Friday, October 30, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;43;W;3;100%
Bellingham;Cloudy;51;SW;3;79%
Bremerton;Cloudy;44;SSE;2;98%
Chehalis;Mostly clear;43;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Clear;31;Calm;0;92%
Eastsound;Cloudy;54;SE;6;81%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;39;NNE;3;82%
Ephrata;Clear;39;N;5;75%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;45;SE;2;88%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;42;ESE;6;100%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;50;SE;5;92%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;92%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;45;Calm;0;96%
Moses Lake;Clear;40;NNE;5;73%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;96%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;38;WNW;5;85%
Pasco;Clear;39;Calm;0;92%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;48;SSW;5;92%
Pullman;Clear;49;ENE;9;60%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;45;S;2;93%
Quillayute;Cloudy;53;SE;3;85%
Renton;Cloudy;47;SSE;3;89%
Seattle;Cloudy;49;SSE;3;91%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;47;SSE;7;89%
Shelton;Showers;41;Calm;0;100%
Spokane;Clear;40;NE;5;89%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;40;ENE;5;100%
Spokane Felts;Clear;40;NE;5;89%
Stampede Pass;Clear;50;SW;3;46%
Tacoma;Cloudy;46;SSE;5;92%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;46;SSE;5;92%
Vancouver;Fog;46;Calm;0;71%
Walla Walla;Clear;54;SE;7;41%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;44;NW;5;78%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;50;ESE;9;82%
Yakima;Clear;37;NW;3;75%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather