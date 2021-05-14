WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, May 13, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;55;WNW;3;82% Bellingham;Clear;54;Calm;0;86% Bremerton;Clear;56;N;2;72% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;60;NW;2;70% Deer Park;Mostly clear;49;NNW;2;69% Eastsound;Clear;57;SW;2;71% Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;60;NW;12;49% Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;61;WSW;3;42% Everett;Clear;58;NNE;2;82% Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;64;NNW;6;46% Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;51;SW;2;84% Hoquiam;Cloudy;49;NW;4;97% Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;3;78% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;63;NNW;3;41% Olympia;Partly cloudy;54;N;2;70% Omak;Partly cloudy;66;N;6;37% Pasco;Cloudy;60;NNE;2;68% Port Angeles;Clear;52;WNW;9;82% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;51;WNW;1;58% Puyallup;Showers;59;NNW;2;65% Quillayute;Cloudy;49;NW;5;100% Renton;Clear;60;N;2;65% Seattle;Mostly clear;58;N;2;67% Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;61;NNW;2;62% Shelton;Clear;51;NNW;2;84% Spokane;Partly cloudy;56;N;2;56% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;55;N;3;49% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;56;N;2;56% Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;47;WNW;3;73% Tacoma;Showers;58;N;3;67% Tacoma Narrows;Showers;59;N;2;56% Vancouver;Cloudy;67;NW;8;50% Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;62;E;8;45% Wenatchee;Mostly clear;67;NW;7;35% Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;50;WSW;3;90% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;65;NW;3;44% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather