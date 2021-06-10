Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM PDT Thursday, June 10, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;63;SSE;8;51%

Bellingham;Mostly sunny;63;SSW;12;47%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;4;49%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;64;N;5;45%

Deer Park;Mostly sunny;67;WSW;13;22%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;51%

Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;65;NW;24;33%

Ephrata;Mostly sunny;72;SW;15;22%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;3;48%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;63;S;9;44%

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;63;SSE;10;53%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;61;W;10;51%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;63;S;8;49%

Moses Lake;Sunny;74;SW;12;20%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;62;N;7;55%

Omak;Mostly sunny;73;N;3;18%

Pasco;Sunny;76;S;18;23%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;57;N;7;63%

Pullman;Mostly sunny;63;WSW;13;31%

Puyallup;Showers;66;SW;3;46%

Quillayute;Partly sunny;61;S;9;51%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;12;36%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;4;50%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;8;44%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;10;51%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;70;W;12;22%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;68;WSW;14;22%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;70;W;12;22%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;45;N;6;65%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;60;S;12;53%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;60;S;12;53%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;66;N;5;38%

Walla Walla;Sunny;69;WSW;9;24%

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;70;NW;20;21%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;61;NW;7;53%

Yakima;Sunny;72;WNW;13;18%

_____

