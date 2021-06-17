WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, June 16, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;58;NW;8;69% Bellingham;Clear;57;S;3;54% Bremerton;Partly cloudy;56;NNE;1;72% Chehalis;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;0;76% Deer Park;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;68% Eastsound;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;71% Ellensburg;Mostly clear;65;NNW;9;50% Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;63;WSW;5;38% Everett;Clear;60;NNW;1;69% Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;64;N;3;53% Friday Harbor;Clear;53;W;3;76% Hoquiam;Clear;60;WNW;6;74% Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;62% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;5;32% Olympia;Partly cloudy;61;NNE;3;59% Omak;Partly cloudy;63;S;7;41% Pasco;Mostly cloudy;64;N;3;57% Port Angeles;Clear;55;W;8;74% Pullman;Partly cloudy;56;Calm;0;66% Puyallup;Partly cloudy;60;NNW;1;70% Quillayute;Clear;55;NNW;5;79% Renton;Clear;65;N;5;58% Seattle;Partly cloudy;62;N;2;57% Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;46% Shelton;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;77% Spokane;Partly cloudy;58;NNE;5;64% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;60;SSE;3;43% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;58;NNE;5;64% Stampede Pass;Partly cloudy;49;SW;3;83% Tacoma;Partly cloudy;61;NNE;7;57% Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;61;NNE;7;57% Vancouver;Clear;70;NW;8;42% Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;67;S;6;46% Wenatchee;Clear;65;E;7;41% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;68% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;71;NE;3;24% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather