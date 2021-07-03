Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Saturday, July 3, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;62;WNW;9;80%

Bellingham;Clear;63;Calm;0;93%

Bremerton;Clear;63;N;1;84%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;62;WNW;2;91%

Deer Park;Clear;67;SSE;5;38%

Eastsound;Mostly clear;63;SE;5;77%

Ellensburg;Clear;70;NW;21;58%

Ephrata;Clear;72;N;6;54%

Everett;Clear;65;NNW;2;79%

Fort Lewis;Clear;66;W;6;78%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;92%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;60;WNW;5;83%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;62;N;3;83%

Moses Lake;Clear;77;SW;7;49%

Olympia;Clear;66;Calm;0;77%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;81;WNW;6;38%

Pasco;Clear;80;Calm;0;40%

Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;56;W;3;89%

Pullman;Clear;60;Calm;0;53%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;66;NW;1;82%

Quillayute;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;93%

Renton;Mostly clear;71;Calm;0;65%

Seattle;Clear;67;N;1;72%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;72;Calm;0;61%

Shelton;Clear;61;W;7;83%

Spokane;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;27%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;70;SW;7;31%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;27%

Stampede Pass;Fog;56;N;6;96%

Tacoma;Clear;64;NW;2;85%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;64;W;6;86%

Vancouver;Clear;70;NNW;5;63%

Walla Walla;Clear;76;SE;7;28%

Wenatchee;Clear;76;NW;18;46%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;57;SW;6;86%

Yakima;Clear;78;NW;10;41%

