WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Monday, August 9, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;60;N;3;86% Bellingham;Cloudy;63;S;3;80% Bremerton;Mostly clear;61;SW;2;81% Chehalis;Clear;55;WSW;1;95% Deer Park;Fog;48;N;3;92% Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;63;S;7;77% Ellensburg;Clear;62;NW;17;55% Ephrata;Clear;65;WNW;18;46% Everett;Mostly cloudy;59;N;1;88% Fort Lewis;Clear;59;WSW;7;76% Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;83% Hoquiam;Clear;60;WNW;9;83% Kelso-Longview;Clear;60;Calm;0;80% Moses Lake;Clear;65;WSW;10;50% Olympia;Clear;57;Calm;0;86% Omak;Clear;59;WNW;3;57% Pasco;Clear;69;NW;16;44% Port Angeles;Mostly clear;57;WSW;6;83% Pullman;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;45% Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;2;82% Quillayute;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;96% Renton;Mostly clear;65;SSW;3;67% Seattle;Mostly clear;61;WSW;2;80% Seattle Boeing;Clear;64;SSW;5;72% Shelton;Clear;57;WSW;10;89% Spokane;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;96% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;100% Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;96% Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;48;N;5;92% Tacoma;Mostly clear;59;SW;2;87% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;59;WSW;3;86% Vancouver;Clear;64;NW;7;60% Walla Walla;Mostly clear;68;S;10;32% Wenatchee;Clear;64;WNW;16;49% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;5;80% Yakima;Clear;66;NNW;9;46% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather