WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Monday, August 16, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;65;N;7;72%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;64;S;10;83%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;2;84%

Chehalis;Clear;61;SW;2;91%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;80;SSW;5;23%

Eastsound;Showers;61;SSE;6;82%

Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;77;NW;17;30%

Ephrata;Partly cloudy;86;WNW;20;20%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;67;N;2;75%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;64;WSW;3;78%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;60;ENE;3;80%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;62;W;8;83%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;65;NW;3;84%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;85;WNW;14;19%

Olympia;Partly cloudy;63;S;6;83%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;89;WNW;18;12%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;84;NW;22;24%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;60;WNW;8;86%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;40%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;65;WSW;1;82%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;100%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;71;S;3;65%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;67;NW;1;76%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;70;W;5;72%

Shelton;Cloudy;61;W;12;93%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;29%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;75;SW;10;29%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;29%

Stampede Pass;Partly cloudy;65;NW;3;61%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;62;WSW;2;88%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;62;SW;5;89%

Vancouver;Mostly clear;74;N;3;47%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;13;24%

Wenatchee;Clear;82;WNW;14;28%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;17;86%

Yakima;Mostly clear;80;NNW;4;32%

_____

