Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, September 15, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly clear;52;NNW;5;71%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;52;S;6;89%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;54;NE;2;77%

Chehalis;Partly cloudy;52;S;2;70%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;46;NNW;7;51%

Eastsound;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;76%

Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;53;NW;9;52%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;59;NW;10;28%

Everett;Clear;52;N;2;80%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;56;WSW;6;55%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;50;W;3;79%

Hoquiam;Clear;54;N;3;71%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;63%

Moses Lake;Mostly clear;58;NW;12;31%

Olympia;Clear;50;SSE;3;63%

Omak;Clear;52;N;15;43%

Pasco;Cloudy;61;WNW;13;40%

Port Angeles;Clear;50;WNW;7;65%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;7;44%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;55;NW;1;75%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;92%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;58;N;6;57%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;54;NNE;3;73%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;58;N;5;59%

Shelton;Clear;50;W;6;74%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;60;NNW;9;33%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;54;NNW;12;34%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;60;NNW;9;33%

Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;41;N;7;82%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;55;N;3;78%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;55;NNE;10;71%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;57;NW;3;48%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;10;41%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;56;NW;16;35%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;53;W;9;82%

Yakima;Partly cloudy;59;N;10;49%

_____

