WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Friday, September 24, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;53;NW;1;94% Bellingham;Mostly clear;51;Calm;0;100% Bremerton;Clear;55;NNE;2;84% Chehalis;Clear;55;N;1;90% Deer Park;Clear;46;NW;2;70% Eastsound;Clear;54;Calm;0;100% Ellensburg;Clear;53;Calm;0;66% Ephrata;Clear;58;N;5;47% Everett;Clear;54;NW;1;89% Fort Lewis;Clear;55;Calm;0;84% Friday Harbor;Clear;52;Calm;0;92% Hoquiam;Clear;55;Calm;0;86% Kelso-Longview;Clear;60;N;3;77% Moses Lake;Clear;52;NNE;4;67% Olympia;Clear;53;NNW;3;89% Omak;Clear;57;WNW;6;45% Pasco;Clear;52;Calm;0;82% Port Angeles;Clear;48;Calm;0;89% Pullman;Clear;50;Calm;0;63% Puyallup;Clear;53;NNW;2;90% Quillayute;Clear;51;Calm;0;92% Renton;Clear;61;N;10;75% Seattle;Clear;57;N;2;82% Seattle Boeing;Clear;59;Calm;0;77% Shelton;Clear;50;Calm;0;92% Spokane;Clear;54;ENE;3;69% Spokane Fairchild;Clear;55;WSW;3;53% Spokane Felts;Clear;54;ENE;3;69% Stampede Pass;Clear;55;SW;3;38% Tacoma;Clear;56;NNE;3;84% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;56;NNE;6;83% Vancouver;Clear;62;WNW;3;72% Walla Walla;Clear;58;S;3;61% Wenatchee;Clear;59;ENE;3;53% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;51;Calm;0;89% Yakima;Clear;53;W;6;85% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather