WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, September 26, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;60;SSE;4;90%

Bellingham;Cloudy;62;SSE;21;80%

Bremerton;Showers;58;S;4;93%

Chehalis;Cloudy;61;S;4;97%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;59;S;3;35%

Eastsound;Rain;61;SSE;16;87%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;37%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;18;39%

Everett;Showers;60;SSE;4;88%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;63;SSE;12;82%

Friday Harbor;Rain;57;S;15;89%

Hoquiam;Showers;61;SSW;26;89%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;63;SSE;13;93%

Moses Lake;Showers;72;SSW;10;32%

Olympia;Cloudy;59;SSW;12;93%

Omak;Cloudy;66;SSW;8;52%

Pasco;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;35%

Port Angeles;Showers;53;WNW;7;92%

Pullman;Clear;59;Calm;0;33%

Puyallup;Cloudy;59;SSE;3;93%

Quillayute;Rain;58;SSW;21;100%

Renton;Showers;58;SSE;3;90%

Seattle;Showers;57;SSE;4;92%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;58;SSE;9;96%

Shelton;Cloudy;58;SW;9;96%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;65;NE;6;23%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;60;SSE;9;26%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;65;NE;6;23%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;92%

Tacoma;Cloudy;59;S;4;97%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;56;S;6;100%

Vancouver;Showers;63;N;3;93%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;44%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;70;NNW;12;45%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;61;SE;32;80%

Yakima;Cloudy;72;S;25;49%

