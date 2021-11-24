Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Tuesday, November 23, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Partly cloudy;34;SSW;3;96%

Bellingham;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;95%

Bremerton;Cloudy;43;SSE;2;96%

Chehalis;Mostly clear;36;SW;6;100%

Deer Park;Cloudy;32;WNW;2;92%

Eastsound;Cloudy;41;SSE;3;100%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;39;NW;12;72%

Ephrata;Clear;29;Calm;0;92%

Everett;Partly cloudy;37;SSE;2;94%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;35;SE;7;91%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;38;W;5;85%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;42;E;3;88%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;38;Calm;0;96%

Moses Lake;Clear;30;WNW;3;91%

Olympia;Clear;40;SSW;7;89%

Omak;Clear;27;W;3;92%

Pasco;Clear;40;Calm;0;64%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;42;WSW;10;76%

Pullman;Mostly clear;34;W;12;85%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;42;S;2;88%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;37;ENE;3;100%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;42;SE;3;85%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;41;SSE;2;89%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;41;SSE;6;88%

Shelton;Mostly clear;38;NNW;3;92%

Spokane;Cloudy;33;WSW;6;91%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;29;SSW;7;99%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;33;WSW;6;91%

Stampede Pass;Fog;30;N;7;92%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;39;SSW;6;92%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;39;SSW;6;92%

Vancouver;Clear;36;Calm;0;96%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;39;SSW;14;75%

Wenatchee;Clear;38;WNW;10;62%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;48;W;18;73%

Yakima;Mostly clear;33;Calm;0;75%

