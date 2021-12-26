WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Sunday, December 26, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Mostly cloudy;32;SE;15;92% Bellingham;Snow;16;NE;22;91% Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;31;S;3;88% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;32;WNW;5;100% Deer Park;Snow;27;Calm;0;88% Eastsound;Snow;19;ENE;14;100% Ellensburg;Cloudy;31;NW;8;72% Ephrata;Cloudy;23;NW;16;74% Everett;Mostly cloudy;33;SSE;4;90% Fort Lewis;Flurries;28;SSE;7;86% Friday Harbor;Flurries;23;N;10;84% Hoquiam;Snow;35;S;13;78% Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;34;SSE;9;86% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;27;NNW;7;84% Olympia;Flurries;32;S;3;91% Omak;Cloudy;13;N;26;80% Pasco;Mostly clear;35;WSW;5;72% Port Angeles;Snow;29;NNE;10;85% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;26;N;3;71% Puyallup;Snow;30;S;3;93% Quillayute;Cloudy;29;E;8;96% Renton;Cloudy;33;SSE;3;84% Seattle;Mostly cloudy;32;S;4;86% Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;31;SSE;10;96% Shelton;Partly cloudy;27;WSW;3;96% Spokane;Cloudy;30;ENE;5;88% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;26;SSE;7;99% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;30;ENE;5;88% Stampede Pass;Cloudy;19;E;2;91% Tacoma;Flurries;30;SSW;10;95% Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;30;SSW;10;95% Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;33;S;6;88% Walla Walla;Cloudy;35;S;5;64% Wenatchee;Cloudy;22;WNW;3;92% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;30;NNE;7;88% Yakima;Mostly clear;31;NNE;3;75% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather