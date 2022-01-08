Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Friday, January 7, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Rain;36;S;5;93%

Bellingham;Cloudy;34;SE;6;96%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;35;SW;3;91%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;37;S;7;100%

Deer Park;Clear;30;SSW;15;63%

Eastsound;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;100%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;34;WNW;17;66%

Ephrata;Clear;21;N;3;70%

Everett;Showers;35;SSW;2;92%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;37;S;9;86%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;95%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;42;WSW;13;76%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;40;S;5;85%

Moses Lake;Mostly clear;31;WSW;7;68%

Olympia;Cloudy;38;SSW;5;89%

Omak;Mostly clear;16;W;3;84%

Pasco;Clear;39;SW;20;64%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;38;WSW;5;72%

Pullman;Clear;31;WSW;28;75%

Puyallup;Cloudy;36;SW;5;96%

Quillayute;Showers;33;S;5;100%

Renton;Cloudy;40;S;6;76%

Seattle;Cloudy;38;SW;4;86%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;40;NNE;3;79%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;35;SSW;9;92%

Spokane;Clear;32;SW;16;69%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;27;SW;17;83%

Spokane Felts;Clear;32;SW;16;69%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;25;W;12;88%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;36;SSW;16;96%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;36;SSW;16;96%

Vancouver;Cloudy;43;WSW;3;73%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;37;S;15;64%

Wenatchee;Clear;34;NW;6;56%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;39;W;9;72%

Yakima;Clear;35;SW;8;58%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather