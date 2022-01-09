WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Saturday, January 8, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Mostly clear;36;NNE;5;89% Bellingham;Cloudy;34;NNW;7;96% Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;34;SE;1;96% Chehalis;Partly cloudy;36;Calm;0;100% Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;24;NW;5;84% Eastsound;Cloudy;45;SSE;8;75% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;20;Calm;0;81% Ephrata;Partly cloudy;23;N;9;80% Everett;Clear;36;E;2;90% Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;31;Calm;0;90% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;43;SE;10;82% Hoquiam;Cloudy;41;E;6;88% Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;30;Calm;0;92% Moses Lake;Mostly clear;23;N;5;93% Olympia;Mostly cloudy;30;Calm;6;86% Omak;Mostly cloudy;18;SSE;5;77% Pasco;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;88% Port Angeles;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;88% Pullman;Clear;23;ESE;7;80% Puyallup;Partly cloudy;35;E;1;92% Quillayute;Cloudy;41;SE;3;92% Renton;Partly cloudy;37;S;5;85% Seattle;Partly cloudy;38;ESE;1;86% Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;35;SE;3;92% Shelton;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;100% Spokane;Mostly cloudy;29;NNE;3;88% Spokane Fairchild;Clear;23;S;9;99% Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;29;NNE;3;88% Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;26;Calm;0;88% Tacoma;Partly cloudy;37;Calm;0;88% Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;37;Calm;0;88% Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;92% Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;35;ESE;6;66% Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;26;Calm;0;77% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;44;ESE;12;67% Yakima;Mostly clear;17;WNW;3;87% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather