Updated 11:01 am, Monday, April 2, 2018
WA Forecast for Wednesday, April 4, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;52;39;SE;6;55%;66%;1
Bellingham;A shower in the a.m.;52;38;S;10;68%;80%;1
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;54;40;SW;7;66%;67%;1
Chehalis;Rather cloudy;52;39;S;5;56%;66%;1
Deer Park;Clouds and sun;48;30;SSE;8;54%;38%;3
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;51;41;SSW;7;70%;67%;1
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;54;33;NW;11;44%;60%;2
Ephrata;Clouds and sun;55;34;WNW;7;40%;30%;3
Everett;Mostly cloudy;52;40;SE;6;59%;67%;1
Fort Lewis;Rather cloudy;53;37;SSW;5;68%;67%;1
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;50;41;S;7;70%;67%;1
Hoquiam;Rather cloudy;51;41;N;7;69%;70%;2
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;54;40;NW;3;63%;67%;2
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;55;36;SW;7;44%;28%;3
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;53;37;WSW;4;63%;67%;1
Omak;Partly sunny;54;34;ENE;8;46%;40%;3
Pasco;Partly sunny;58;37;SW;6;44%;31%;3
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;48;37;SW;4;71%;71%;1
Pullman;Partly sunny;48;35;S;8;73%;35%;3
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;54;40;SW;5;64%;67%;1
Quillayute;A morning shower;49;38;SE;5;72%;78%;1
Renton;Mostly cloudy;54;42;SSW;6;57%;67%;1
Seattle;Mainly cloudy;53;42;SSW;6;61%;67%;1
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;54;41;S;6;57%;66%;1
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;54;39;WSW;6;60%;66%;2
Spokane;Clouds and sun;50;33;SSE;8;49%;36%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Sun and clouds;45;32;SW;11;59%;34%;3
Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun;50;33;SSE;8;49%;36%;3
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;38;28;W;4;72%;62%;3
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;52;41;SW;6;63%;67%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;52;40;SW;5;62%;67%;2
Vancouver;Rather cloudy;53;41;SSE;4;62%;66%;2
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;55;41;S;6;49%;31%;3
Wenatchee;Periods of sun;55;37;WNW;6;41%;33%;3
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;54;42;W;7;65%;66%;2
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;58;35;N;4;39%;61%;2
