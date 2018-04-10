WA Forecast
Updated 11:02 pm, Monday, April 9, 2018
WA Forecast for Wednesday, April 11, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Breezy with rain;58;46;SSE;13;73%;86%;2
Bellingham;Showers around;56;46;SSE;15;73%;84%;2
Bremerton;Rain;57;45;S;11;78%;90%;1
Chehalis;Rain;58;44;S;8;59%;91%;3
Deer Park;Spotty showers;56;35;SW;10;68%;77%;2
Eastsound;A shower in the p.m.;55;47;SSE;15;78%;78%;4
Ellensburg;Cloudy;60;35;NW;10;57%;44%;3
Ephrata;Cloudy and breezy;63;39;W;14;57%;41%;3
Everett;Breezy with rain;58;46;SSE;14;71%;89%;2
Fort Lewis;Breezy with rain;59;44;S;13;80%;90%;1
Friday Harbor;Clouds breaking;56;46;SSE;11;72%;75%;5
Hoquiam;Rain, windy, cooler;55;46;S;21;79%;97%;1
Kelso-Longview;Cooler with rain;60;46;SSE;10;67%;84%;3
Moses Lake;Cloudy;65;41;SW;11;52%;38%;2
Olympia;Breezy with rain;57;45;S;13;74%;89%;1
Omak;Spotty showers;61;38;SSE;10;62%;71%;4
Pasco;Cloudy and breezy;67;42;SW;14;55%;35%;2
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy, rain;55;40;SSW;7;76%;95%;2
Pullman;Spotty showers;54;39;SSW;15;91%;72%;1
Puyallup;Cooler with rain;59;45;S;9;76%;89%;1
Quillayute;Rain, windy, cooler;52;43;S;18;82%;97%;2
Renton;Rain;58;47;S;11;70%;89%;2
Seattle;Rain;58;47;S;11;67%;89%;2
Seattle Boeing;Breezy with rain;59;46;S;14;67%;89%;1
Shelton;Rain, breezy, cooler;57;45;SSW;14;72%;93%;2
Spokane;Spotty showers;59;39;SSW;9;65%;70%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Spotty showers;55;37;SW;15;76%;69%;2
Spokane Felts;Spotty showers;59;39;SSW;9;65%;70%;2
Stampede Pass;Snow and rain;42;32;SSE;5;84%;78%;3
Tacoma;Rain;57;46;S;10;71%;88%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Breezy with rain;56;45;SSW;13;73%;89%;1
Vancouver;Rain at times;59;46;S;8;71%;85%;2
Walla Walla;Spotty showers;60;44;S;10;65%;71%;2
Wenatchee;Rain;59;40;WNW;9;64%;81%;2
Whidbey Island;A little p.m. rain;60;49;SSE;18;69%;68%;4
Yakima;Dull and dreary;65;38;WSW;10;48%;44%;3
