Updated 11:04 pm, Friday, April 13, 2018
WA Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Occasional rain;52;42;SSE;8;73%;93%;1
Bellingham;Rain at times;54;41;S;6;80%;91%;1
Bremerton;Rain at times;52;41;S;8;82%;88%;1
Chehalis;Periods of rain;52;40;S;7;86%;86%;1
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;55;41;SSE;10;65%;73%;2
Eastsound;Periods of rain;52;43;W;4;80%;88%;2
Ellensburg;Mainly cloudy;60;39;SSE;7;56%;55%;2
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;63;43;SSW;12;51%;66%;3
Everett;Periods of rain;52;43;SSE;9;75%;91%;2
Fort Lewis;Periods of rain;54;39;WSW;7;98%;91%;1
Friday Harbor;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;41;WNW;5;78%;86%;2
Hoquiam;Periods of rain;52;41;SW;7;91%;89%;1
Kelso-Longview;Rain at times;55;43;WSW;8;88%;88%;2
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;63;45;SSW;11;48%;44%;6
Olympia;Periods of rain;53;38;WSW;8;88%;89%;1
Omak;Partly sunny;60;43;SSE;10;59%;67%;3
Pasco;Clouds and sun;66;47;SW;12;49%;64%;4
Port Angeles;Rain at times;50;37;W;4;86%;85%;2
Pullman;Clouds and sun;56;43;SE;9;75%;66%;4
Puyallup;Occasional rain;54;42;SSW;6;85%;90%;1
Quillayute;A little rain;51;38;SSW;5;83%;84%;1
Renton;Periods of rain;54;44;S;8;79%;90%;1
Seattle;Periods of rain;53;44;S;9;77%;89%;1
Seattle Boeing;Periods of rain;55;43;SSW;8;81%;91%;2
Shelton;Periods of rain;53;39;WSW;5;84%;89%;1
Spokane;Partly sunny;57;44;S;11;59%;66%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;53;41;S;15;72%;66%;3
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;57;44;S;11;59%;66%;3
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;41;32;W;2;91%;69%;2
Tacoma;Occasional rain;52;42;SSW;7;81%;90%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Periods of rain;52;41;SW;7;89%;91%;1
Vancouver;Showers around;56;45;S;7;74%;87%;2
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;63;47;SSE;8;57%;63%;6
Wenatchee;Mainly cloudy;60;43;NE;7;52%;70%;2
Whidbey Island;Periods of rain;56;44;W;8;79%;86%;2
Yakima;Clouds and sun;63;43;S;8;49%;44%;5
