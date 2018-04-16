WA Forecast
Updated 3:04 pm, Monday, April 16, 2018
WA Forecast for Wednesday, April 18, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A little a.m. rain;52;41;S;7;58%;90%;2
Bellingham;Morning showers;53;42;S;14;68%;84%;2
Bremerton;A bit of rain;53;41;SSW;11;68%;74%;2
Chehalis;A touch of rain;51;39;S;6;64%;69%;4
Deer Park;A shower;52;30;SW;14;58%;67%;2
Eastsound;Becoming cloudy;54;44;SW;11;68%;70%;3
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy, windy;54;34;NW;23;45%;44%;5
Ephrata;Partly sunny, breezy;56;36;W;18;41%;36%;6
Everett;A little a.m. rain;52;41;SSE;7;63%;91%;2
Fort Lewis;A touch of rain;52;38;S;14;80%;74%;2
Friday Harbor;Becoming cloudy;53;43;SW;10;71%;74%;5
Hoquiam;A bit of rain;50;41;SSE;14;79%;77%;2
Kelso-Longview;A little rain;53;39;SE;7;73%;76%;2
Moses Lake;Partly sunny, breezy;57;37;SW;16;38%;32%;6
Olympia;A little rain;52;38;S;11;69%;67%;3
Omak;A shower or two;58;35;SSW;13;46%;68%;6
Pasco;Breezy with some sun;60;39;SW;20;40%;44%;6
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;52;39;SSW;14;67%;66%;2
Pullman;A shower in the a.m.;47;33;SSW;21;78%;68%;3
Puyallup;Occasional rain;52;40;SSW;9;73%;81%;3
Quillayute;A touch of rain;49;38;SSE;8;80%;86%;1
Renton;A little rain;54;42;SSW;11;63%;73%;2
Seattle;A little rain;52;42;SSW;11;68%;73%;2
Seattle Boeing;Occasional rain;54;43;S;14;62%;66%;2
Shelton;Occasional rain;53;38;SW;14;67%;68%;2
Spokane;Clouds and sun;52;34;S;15;57%;44%;3
Spokane Fairchild;A shower in the p.m.;49;31;SW;20;65%;67%;3
Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun;52;34;S;15;57%;44%;3
Stampede Pass;A bit of snow;34;28;W;10;88%;85%;3
Tacoma;A bit of rain;51;41;SSW;11;69%;74%;2
Tacoma Narrows;A bit of rain;51;41;SSW;14;71%;74%;2
Vancouver;Occasional rain;53;39;SE;7;67%;67%;2
Walla Walla;A shower in the a.m.;54;38;S;19;54%;67%;4
Wenatchee;Clouds and sun;54;38;W;17;39%;44%;5
Whidbey Island;Becoming cloudy;54;45;SW;17;65%;76%;5
Yakima;Clouds and sun;59;38;WNW;15;32%;44%;6
