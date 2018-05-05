WA Forecast
Updated 11:01 pm, Friday, May 4, 2018
WA Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;68;51;NNE;6;63%;39%;7
Bellingham;Partly sunny, nice;67;51;SSE;7;63%;37%;7
Bremerton;Periods of sun, nice;68;52;NNE;8;64%;36%;5
Chehalis;Clouds and sun, nice;70;49;NNE;6;58%;31%;5
Deer Park;Partly sunny;70;49;ENE;5;60%;43%;5
Eastsound;Clouds and sun;60;51;W;6;78%;35%;7
Ellensburg;Clouds and sun, warm;74;53;NNW;6;47%;37%;5
Ephrata;Partly sunny;76;58;N;6;42%;27%;5
Everett;Partly sunny;67;51;N;7;66%;39%;6
Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun, nice;68;49;NNE;7;71%;38%;5
Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun, nice;63;49;SW;6;73%;34%;7
Hoquiam;Clouds and sun, nice;67;51;NNE;7;71%;29%;5
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;71;53;N;6;65%;33%;5
Moses Lake;Periods of sun, nice;76;55;NNE;5;49%;19%;5
Olympia;Partly sunny;69;48;NNE;7;60%;30%;5
Omak;Nice with some sun;75;54;N;10;45%;44%;7
Pasco;Periods of sun;78;54;N;4;45%;20%;5
Port Angeles;Partly sunny, warmer;63;50;SSW;5;69%;25%;7
Pullman;Periods of sun;71;52;E;5;49%;31%;5
Puyallup;Partly sunny;70;51;NNE;6;66%;38%;5
Quillayute;Pleasant and warmer;66;47;N;5;66%;24%;7
Renton;Nice with some sun;68;52;NNE;8;68%;40%;5
Seattle;Partly sunny;67;53;N;8;67%;39%;5
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;68;55;N;8;59%;40%;5
Shelton;Clouds and sun, nice;71;48;E;6;59%;27%;5
Spokane;Partly sunny;73;52;E;3;46%;29%;5
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;70;51;E;6;54%;29%;5
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;73;52;E;3;46%;29%;5
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;59;45;E;2;61%;39%;5
Tacoma;Partly sunny, nice;67;51;NNE;7;66%;38%;5
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;66;52;NNE;8;65%;38%;5
Vancouver;Nice with some sun;74;55;NNW;6;60%;38%;5
Walla Walla;Periods of sun;77;58;ESE;5;43%;27%;5
Wenatchee;Periods of sun;75;56;WNW;6;41%;36%;5
Whidbey Island;Clouds and sun;62;51;WNW;8;73%;36%;7
Yakima;Clouds and sun, warm;77;55;NNW;4;43%;44%;5
