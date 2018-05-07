WA Forecast
Updated 3:02 pm, Monday, May 7, 2018
WA Forecast for Wednesday, May 9, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Sun, then clouds;74;54;SSE;7;59%;78%;7
Bellingham;Clouds and sun, warm;70;54;S;4;67%;71%;7
Bremerton;Sun, then clouds;74;52;SW;6;63%;70%;7
Chehalis;A p.m. shower or two;75;51;S;5;66%;88%;5
Deer Park;Partly sunny, warmer;75;53;ENE;5;56%;100%;8
Eastsound;Sun, then clouds;64;52;SSE;3;78%;68%;7
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, warm;81;54;NNE;5;43%;70%;8
Ephrata;Partly sunny, warm;82;59;W;7;38%;68%;8
Everett;Inc. clouds;72;54;SSE;6;61%;70%;7
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;75;52;WSW;5;73%;69%;5
Friday Harbor;Inc. clouds;65;52;S;5;76%;68%;7
Hoquiam;A shower in the p.m.;65;53;S;8;82%;84%;4
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;74;54;SSW;4;69%;69%;6
Moses Lake;Partly sunny, warm;83;59;SW;6;39%;63%;8
Olympia;A shower in the p.m.;74;51;SSW;5;63%;82%;5
Omak;Partly sunny, warm;82;58;NNE;8;45%;81%;7
Pasco;Partly sunny, warm;87;59;WSW;6;43%;74%;8
Port Angeles;Inc. clouds;64;49;W;5;76%;68%;7
Pullman;Partly sunny, warm;76;56;SE;9;53%;78%;8
Puyallup;Sun, then clouds;77;54;WSW;5;63%;75%;7
Quillayute;Inc. clouds;63;49;SSE;4;78%;77%;5
Renton;Sun, then clouds;76;54;SW;6;62%;72%;7
Seattle;Sun, then clouds;73;53;SSW;6;65%;68%;7
Seattle Boeing;Inc. clouds;75;55;S;5;61%;72%;7
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;74;51;WSW;6;62%;76%;5
Spokane;Warmer with some sun;79;56;ENE;3;49%;83%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Warmer with some sun;75;54;NE;6;56%;83%;8
Spokane Felts;Warmer with some sun;79;56;ENE;3;49%;83%;8
Stampede Pass;Inc. clouds;67;43;W;3;54%;78%;8
Tacoma;Sun, then clouds;72;52;WSW;6;65%;70%;7
Tacoma Narrows;Inc. clouds;73;52;SW;5;66%;69%;7
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;76;54;S;5;61%;69%;5
Walla Walla;Partly sunny, warm;84;57;S;6;46%;70%;8
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, warm;79;58;WSW;6;43%;66%;8
Whidbey Island;Sun, then clouds;64;53;SSE;5;76%;68%;7
Yakima;Partly sunny, warm;85;56;SSE;4;36%;72%;8
