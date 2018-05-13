WA Forecast
Updated 11:01 pm, Saturday, May 12, 2018
WA Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny;81;53;ENE;7;58%;3%;8
Bellingham;Mostly sunny, warm;77;55;SSE;4;59%;3%;7
Bremerton;Mostly sunny, warm;84;55;NNE;7;49%;2%;8
Chehalis;Mostly sunny, warm;85;55;NNW;5;48%;0%;8
Deer Park;Sunshine, pleasant;80;48;ENE;8;35%;0%;8
Eastsound;Mostly sunny;70;55;S;4;69%;3%;7
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, warm;85;53;NNW;9;33%;0%;8
Ephrata;Sunshine and warm;86;59;WSW;11;26%;0%;8
Everett;Mostly sunny, warm;80;54;NNE;7;50%;3%;8
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;54;ENE;5;56%;3%;8
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;72;51;SW;5;60%;3%;7
Hoquiam;Sunshine and warm;75;54;SSE;7;66%;3%;8
Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;57;NW;5;54%;3%;8
Moses Lake;Warm with sunshine;87;55;NNE;11;29%;0%;8
Olympia;Mostly sunny;85;51;NNE;5;48%;3%;8
Omak;Mostly sunny, warm;86;56;ENE;9;33%;0%;8
Pasco;Mostly sunny;86;51;SE;10;36%;1%;8
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;74;53;SSW;6;54%;3%;8
Pullman;Partly sunny;75;50;ESE;9;38%;5%;8
Puyallup;Mostly sunny, warm;84;55;NE;5;51%;2%;8
Quillayute;Mostly sunny;72;50;ENE;4;62%;3%;8
Renton;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;57;NE;7;51%;3%;8
Seattle;Mostly sunny;81;58;NNE;7;49%;2%;8
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;81;59;NNE;6;51%;3%;8
Shelton;Mostly sunny, warm;87;53;SW;4;48%;2%;8
Spokane;Sunshine and warm;82;51;SSE;6;35%;0%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;78;51;SSW;10;40%;0%;8
Spokane Felts;Sunshine and warm;82;51;SSE;6;35%;0%;8
Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny, warm;71;51;SSE;4;44%;1%;8
Tacoma;Mostly sunny, warm;82;56;NE;7;49%;3%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;56;NE;6;54%;3%;8
Vancouver;Mostly sunny;87;57;N;5;45%;3%;8
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, nice;80;54;ESE;7;42%;6%;8
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, warm;85;61;W;9;30%;0%;8
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny, nice;69;55;SW;5;70%;3%;8
Yakima;Mostly sunny, warm;89;54;W;10;26%;0%;8
_____
