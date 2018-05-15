WA Forecast for Wednesday, May 16, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly sunny;77;53;N;7;59%;8%;8

Bellingham;Mostly sunny;73;55;SSE;6;63%;8%;8

Bremerton;Sunshine, pleasant;79;53;SSW;6;64%;14%;8

Chehalis;Mostly sunny;78;52;W;5;58%;26%;8

Deer Park;Partly sunny, warm;83;50;NW;5;42%;27%;8

Eastsound;Mostly sunny, nice;70;54;SSE;4;71%;7%;8

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;88;60;NW;6;34%;33%;8

Ephrata;Partly sunny, warm;89;63;NNW;5;27%;21%;8

Everett;Lots of sun, nice;77;54;NE;7;60%;9%;8

Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;76;53;SW;6;74%;34%;8

Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny, nice;70;52;SW;5;71%;7%;8

Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;61;53;WSW;9;86%;9%;7

Kelso-Longview;Not as warm;73;54;WNW;5;71%;35%;8

Moses Lake;Partly sunny, warm;90;57;NNW;5;36%;28%;8

Olympia;Sunshine and warm;75;52;SW;7;63%;21%;8

Omak;Partly sunny, warm;88;58;NNE;7;34%;20%;8

Pasco;Partly sunny;90;57;SSE;3;39%;36%;8

Port Angeles;Mostly sunny, nice;68;51;W;8;70%;7%;8

Pullman;Partly sunny;81;53;NE;6;41%;34%;8

Puyallup;Mostly sunny;78;54;WSW;5;64%;20%;8

Quillayute;Mostly sunny;62;50;SSW;5;80%;7%;7

Renton;Mostly sunny;79;55;SW;6;63%;17%;8

Seattle;Mostly sunny;77;55;SSW;6;62%;31%;8

Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;79;56;SSW;5;58%;15%;8

Shelton;Sunshine, pleasant;73;52;WSW;10;66%;14%;8

Spokane;Partly sunny, warm;85;56;SE;2;37%;29%;8

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, warm;82;53;WSW;4;42%;28%;8

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, warm;85;56;SE;2;37%;29%;8

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, warm;72;50;W;4;51%;31%;8

Tacoma;Sunshine, pleasant;74;53;SW;6;66%;18%;8

Tacoma Narrows;Sunshine and warm;73;52;SW;6;68%;33%;8

Vancouver;Mostly sunny, nice;76;55;NNW;5;64%;44%;8

Walla Walla;Partly sunny, warm;87;62;SE;4;39%;40%;8

Wenatchee;Partly sunny, warm;88;62;WNW;7;29%;24%;8

Whidbey Island;Sunshine, pleasant;67;54;WSW;8;72%;7%;8

Yakima;Partly sunny;91;62;NNW;5;26%;38%;8

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather