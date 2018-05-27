WA Forecast
Updated 7:02 pm, Sunday, May 27, 2018
WA Forecast for Tuesday, May 29, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Clouds breaking;63;45;NNW;6;67%;34%;5
Bellingham;Clouds breaking;64;48;SSE;10;65%;22%;5
Bremerton;Cooler but pleasant;64;47;E;5;70%;21%;5
Chehalis;Not as warm;67;43;W;5;57%;11%;5
Deer Park;Sunny and very warm;81;45;SSW;7;45%;2%;9
Eastsound;Clouds breaking;66;49;W;7;67%;20%;5
Ellensburg;Sunny and windy;78;50;NW;24;40%;6%;9
Ephrata;Sunny and very warm;86;50;WNW;10;30%;0%;9
Everett;Clouds breaking;63;46;NNW;6;71%;23%;5
Fort Lewis;Nice with some sun;65;45;WSW;4;79%;21%;5
Friday Harbor;Clouds breaking;64;48;WSW;8;68%;20%;6
Hoquiam;Clouds breaking;61;49;NW;12;74%;19%;5
Kelso-Longview;Not as warm;67;45;WNW;7;66%;13%;8
Moses Lake;Sunny and very warm;86;49;WNW;9;33%;0%;9
Olympia;Not as warm;67;41;WSW;5;63%;22%;5
Omak;Sunny and very warm;86;50;NNW;9;34%;3%;8
Pasco;Sunny and very warm;88;51;NW;8;37%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Clouds breaking;58;45;WSW;12;74%;17%;6
Pullman;Partly sunny;76;47;WSW;8;48%;0%;9
Puyallup;Clouds breaking;66;45;NE;4;70%;34%;5
Quillayute;Some sun returning;58;45;NW;9;74%;28%;5
Renton;Clouds breaking;66;49;NE;5;66%;21%;5
Seattle;Some sun returning;64;49;NE;5;71%;34%;5
Seattle Boeing;Clouds breaking;65;51;NE;4;62%;21%;5
Shelton;Clouds breaking;66;43;WSW;8;65%;22%;5
Spokane;Sunny and very warm;82;52;SSW;8;38%;3%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and very warm;79;46;W;10;42%;2%;9
Spokane Felts;Sunny and very warm;82;52;SSW;8;38%;3%;9
Stampede Pass;Sunny and pleasant;55;38;WNW;7;69%;15%;9
Tacoma;Clouds breaking;64;46;SE;5;71%;44%;5
Tacoma Narrows;Clouds breaking;63;47;ENE;4;70%;22%;5
Vancouver;Turning sunny;70;46;NW;6;61%;9%;8
Walla Walla;Sunny and very warm;84;55;SSW;9;39%;0%;9
Wenatchee;Sunny and breezy;83;52;WNW;15;32%;3%;9
Whidbey Island;Clouds breaking;62;50;W;12;69%;22%;5
Yakima;Sunny and very warm;88;50;NNW;8;30%;2%;9
