WA Forecast for Wednesday, June 6, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;68;47;SSE;7;39%;12%;6

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;66;51;NE;8;56%;41%;5

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;68;47;SSW;8;58%;14%;5

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;69;45;SSW;5;42%;11%;7

Deer Park;Partly sunny;70;40;SE;9;39%;0%;9

Eastsound;Rather cloudy;64;52;SSW;7;59%;42%;6

Ellensburg;Periods of sun;73;47;NW;15;35%;0%;9

Ephrata;Clouds and sun;75;49;NW;9;27%;0%;9

Everett;Mostly cloudy;68;48;SSE;7;45%;12%;7

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;68;46;WSW;8;61%;12%;6

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;63;50;WNW;6;66%;65%;7

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;61;51;SSE;11;66%;64%;3

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;68;47;NNW;5;53%;9%;7

Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;77;45;NW;9;31%;0%;9

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;67;44;WSW;7;52%;14%;4

Omak;Sun and clouds;75;46;SSW;10;31%;0%;9

Pasco;Sun and clouds;79;45;W;9;32%;0%;9

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;59;45;SW;6;65%;66%;5

Pullman;Spotty showers;69;46;SSW;8;43%;60%;9

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;70;47;SSW;6;51%;12%;6

Quillayute;Partly sunny;58;49;SSE;10;70%;67%;4

Renton;Mostly cloudy;69;50;S;7;50%;9%;7

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;67;51;SSW;8;53%;10%;6

Seattle Boeing;Rather cloudy;69;52;SSW;7;49%;10%;6

Shelton;Rather cloudy;65;48;WSW;10;55%;23%;4

Spokane;Partly sunny;72;46;SSE;9;34%;0%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;69;44;SSW;10;36%;0%;9

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;72;46;SSE;9;34%;0%;9

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;54;39;W;6;56%;8%;7

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;66;47;SW;7;58%;12%;7

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;65;48;WSW;8;55%;12%;6

Vancouver;Partly sunny;72;48;NNW;6;48%;6%;9

Walla Walla;Clouds and sun;76;51;SSE;9;32%;0%;9

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;76;50;WNW;11;29%;0%;9

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;64;52;WNW;8;61%;27%;6

Yakima;Partly sunny;78;45;NNW;6;30%;0%;9

