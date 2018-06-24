WA Forecast
Published 7:32 am, Sunday, June 24, 2018
WA Forecast for Tuesday, June 26, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Rain and drizzle;65;50;SW;5;46%;64%;4
Bellingham;Cooler;65;51;S;10;65%;55%;4
Bremerton;Not as warm;67;51;SW;7;66%;58%;4
Chehalis;Cooler;67;48;WSW;6;57%;27%;4
Deer Park;Partly sunny;78;41;WSW;12;40%;7%;9
Eastsound;Clouds and sun;66;52;SW;10;64%;42%;4
Ellensburg;Cooler with some sun;72;48;NW;26;39%;10%;9
Ephrata;Not as warm;80;51;WNW;17;25%;3%;9
Everett;Cooler;64;51;SE;5;57%;59%;4
Fort Lewis;Cooler;67;47;SW;11;70%;47%;4
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;66;52;WSW;8;69%;40%;6
Hoquiam;A shower in the a.m.;63;52;W;14;72%;60%;3
Kelso-Longview;Cooler;69;50;WNW;7;61%;30%;4
Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;82;50;WNW;13;28%;0%;9
Olympia;Cooler;66;46;SW;10;60%;47%;4
Omak;Mostly cloudy;80;46;WNW;12;40%;23%;7
Pasco;Some sun, not as hot;84;48;NW;15;31%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;63;48;W;10;62%;35%;4
Pullman;Not as warm;73;44;W;15;46%;0%;10
Puyallup;Not as warm;69;51;SW;7;61%;56%;4
Quillayute;A shower or two;62;46;N;8;74%;67%;3
Renton;Not as warm;68;53;SW;8;57%;50%;4
Seattle;Not as warm;66;54;SW;7;62%;50%;4
Seattle Boeing;Not as warm;68;54;SW;10;55%;51%;4
Shelton;Cooler;66;47;WSW;14;62%;48%;3
Spokane;Not as warm;79;49;SW;15;35%;4%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;76;44;W;18;38%;3%;9
Spokane Felts;Not as warm;79;49;SW;15;35%;4%;9
Stampede Pass;Cooler;53;40;W;9;76%;74%;7
Tacoma;Not as warm;67;51;SW;9;64%;48%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Cooler;65;50;SW;12;63%;48%;4
Vancouver;Cooler;70;50;N;6;57%;28%;9
Walla Walla;Not as warm;80;53;SW;16;32%;0%;10
Wenatchee;Cooler;76;51;WNW;19;30%;10%;9
Whidbey Island;A morning shower;65;53;WSW;9;65%;54%;5
Yakima;Not as warm;78;44;WNW;11;30%;7%;9
_____
