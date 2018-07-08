WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;78;53;NNW;6;57%;3%;9
Bellingham;Partly sunny;75;56;SSE;6;63%;3%;7
Bremerton;Partly sunny;80;55;NNE;6;55%;3%;9
Chehalis;Partly sunny, warmer;83;53;WNW;5;46%;7%;9
Deer Park;Mostly sunny, nice;86;51;NE;5;31%;0%;9
Eastsound;Partly sunny;70;57;SE;4;74%;3%;8
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, warmer;90;59;NW;6;31%;0%;9
Ephrata;Partly sunny;90;64;W;7;23%;0%;9
Everett;Partly sunny, nice;77;54;N;6;58%;3%;9
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;80;54;W;5;62%;4%;9
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny, nice;72;54;SSW;5;64%;3%;8
Hoquiam;Sun and some clouds;71;56;WNW;8;76%;6%;9
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;83;53;WNW;6;57%;4%;9
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;91;58;NE;5;26%;0%;9
Olympia;Partly sunny, warmer;82;51;SW;4;54%;4%;9
Omak;Partly sunny, nice;89;57;N;8;32%;0%;9
Pasco;Mostly sunny;94;59;SSW;3;31%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;69;52;W;5;68%;5%;9
Pullman;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;56;ENE;4;31%;0%;9
Puyallup;Partly sunny, nice;82;55;NW;5;52%;4%;9
Quillayute;Partly sunny;68;50;NW;5;73%;9%;6
Renton;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;NNE;6;57%;4%;9
Seattle;Partly sunny, nice;78;58;NNE;6;56%;3%;9
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;78;58;N;6;52%;4%;9
Shelton;Partly sunny, warmer;82;53;WSW;5;54%;3%;9
Spokane;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;57;SE;2;29%;0%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, nice;85;57;SE;4;29%;0%;9
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;57;SE;2;29%;0%;9
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, warmer;72;50;W;3;53%;3%;9
Tacoma;Partly sunny;79;55;NNW;5;55%;4%;9
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;NW;5;58%;4%;9
Vancouver;Partly sunny;85;56;NNW;6;45%;4%;9
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;93;65;ESE;5;25%;0%;9
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, nice;88;63;W;6;30%;0%;9
Whidbey Island;Sun and some clouds;70;55;WSW;6;68%;4%;9
Yakima;Partly sunny;91;59;N;5;30%;0%;9
