WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Nice with some sun;75;56;W;6;63%;30%;9
Bellingham;Partly sunny, nice;70;59;SSE;7;67%;23%;8
Bremerton;Partly sunny;77;55;S;5;59%;16%;9
Chehalis;Sun and some clouds;77;54;WSW;5;54%;33%;9
Deer Park;Mostly sunny;92;57;ENE;5;29%;27%;9
Eastsound;Periods of sun;71;58;SW;5;72%;59%;6
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, nice;93;62;NW;9;31%;2%;9
Ephrata;Mostly sunny, warm;95;66;WNW;8;21%;6%;9
Everett;Nice with some sun;75;56;N;6;63%;29%;9
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;76;55;SSW;7;69%;15%;9
Friday Harbor;Clouds and sunshine;69;55;WSW;6;68%;19%;8
Hoquiam;Some sun;65;57;W;8;82%;35%;7
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;75;55;WNW;6;65%;28%;9
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny, warm;96;65;WNW;6;25%;5%;9
Olympia;Partial sunshine;74;54;SW;7;61%;16%;9
Omak;Mostly sunny;94;63;W;9;28%;20%;9
Pasco;Mostly sunny and hot;98;66;WNW;4;29%;2%;9
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;65;54;W;9;76%;44%;4
Pullman;Mostly sunny;90;60;WSW;5;31%;4%;9
Puyallup;Partly sunny;79;56;SW;5;55%;15%;9
Quillayute;A shower in the p.m.;64;53;SE;5;81%;80%;4
Renton;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;SSW;6;59%;30%;9
Seattle;Partly sunny;76;58;E;6;59%;16%;9
Seattle Boeing;Nice with some sun;77;59;E;5;55%;30%;9
Shelton;Partial sunshine;75;54;WSW;10;62%;19%;9
Spokane;Mostly sunny and hot;94;65;S;3;28%;12%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny and hot;90;60;WSW;4;27%;27%;9
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny and hot;94;65;S;3;28%;12%;9
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;71;47;W;5;59%;51%;9
Tacoma;Partial sunshine;75;56;SW;6;61%;17%;9
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;74;55;SSW;6;64%;16%;9
Vancouver;Nice with some sun;80;56;NNW;6;52%;11%;9
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, warm;96;65;S;6;25%;4%;9
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, nice;93;66;WNW;7;30%;26%;9
Whidbey Island;Some sun;68;58;WSW;9;68%;19%;8
Yakima;Mostly sunny, warm;95;60;NW;7;28%;0%;9
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather