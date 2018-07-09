WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;72;52;NNW;5;52%;26%;4

Bellingham;A passing shower;70;54;SE;10;67%;56%;4

Bremerton;Clouds and sun;74;53;NNE;5;65%;26%;4

Chehalis;Partly sunny, nice;75;52;N;5;55%;27%;6

Deer Park;Not as warm;79;51;WNW;12;49%;22%;9

Eastsound;A passing shower;71;56;SE;6;71%;56%;4

Ellensburg;Winds subsiding;77;52;NW;25;42%;3%;9

Ephrata;Not as hot;84;62;NW;14;28%;4%;9

Everett;Clouds and sun, nice;72;54;NNW;5;58%;26%;4

Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun, nice;74;54;NNE;6;70%;27%;4

Friday Harbor;A shower;71;54;WSW;6;67%;55%;8

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;69;54;NW;10;77%;26%;6

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;75;55;NW;5;63%;27%;6

Moses Lake;Not as hot;86;57;NW;11;33%;3%;9

Olympia;Partly sunny;74;51;NNW;5;61%;26%;4

Omak;Not as hot;82;58;NNW;11;44%;25%;9

Pasco;Mostly sunny;89;55;NW;12;32%;0%;9

Port Angeles;A passing shower;67;51;W;8;70%;56%;5

Pullman;Mostly sunny, cooler;76;50;SW;14;45%;0%;9

Puyallup;Clouds and sun;76;53;NE;5;59%;26%;4

Quillayute;A shower;67;52;NNW;5;76%;57%;4

Renton;Sun and clouds;75;57;NE;6;59%;26%;5

Seattle;Sun and clouds, nice;73;58;NNE;6;63%;15%;4

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;74;58;NNE;5;58%;26%;4

Shelton;Nice with some sun;76;50;WNW;8;60%;26%;4

Spokane;Not as warm;81;56;N;13;39%;13%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Not as warm;78;54;WSW;15;43%;14%;9

Spokane Felts;Not as warm;81;56;N;13;39%;13%;9

Stampede Pass;Cooler with some sun;58;48;W;10;78%;30%;9

Tacoma;Clouds and sun;74;55;NE;5;63%;26%;4

Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sun, nice;72;55;NNE;5;63%;13%;4

Vancouver;Partly sunny;78;57;NNW;6;55%;8%;7

Walla Walla;Sunny and not as hot;87;59;SSE;14;31%;0%;9

Wenatchee;Not as warm;82;58;WNW;16;33%;6%;9

Whidbey Island;A passing shower;69;56;W;8;66%;56%;9

Yakima;Not as hot;85;53;NNW;10;35%;1%;9

