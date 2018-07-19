WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, July 21, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny, nice;73;49;N;6;48%;27%;8
Bellingham;Mostly sunny;71;51;SSE;7;59%;14%;8
Bremerton;Mostly sunny;75;52;NE;6;58%;6%;8
Chehalis;Sunshine, pleasant;77;49;WNW;5;48%;0%;9
Deer Park;Sunny and delightful;82;41;WSW;9;31%;0%;9
Eastsound;Mostly sunny, nice;70;55;SSW;5;65%;11%;8
Ellensburg;Sunny and breezy;81;53;NW;19;32%;0%;9
Ephrata;Plenty of sunshine;86;59;NW;11;20%;0%;9
Everett;Nice with sunshine;73;51;N;6;52%;7%;8
Fort Lewis;Sunshine and nice;76;51;NNE;5;64%;6%;8
Friday Harbor;Nice with sunshine;70;51;WSW;5;61%;8%;8
Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;68;53;NW;13;70%;6%;8
Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;WNW;6;59%;5%;9
Moses Lake;Plenty of sunshine;87;54;NW;9;26%;0%;9
Olympia;Nice with sunshine;77;46;WNW;4;55%;6%;8
Omak;Plenty of sun;87;53;NNW;9;26%;0%;8
Pasco;Plenty of sun;89;51;NW;6;30%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny, nice;67;49;WSW;6;60%;6%;8
Pullman;Sunny and beautiful;79;46;S;10;31%;0%;9
Puyallup;Mostly sunny;77;51;NE;5;54%;6%;8
Quillayute;Mostly sunny;66;49;NNW;8;70%;5%;6
Renton;Sunshine, pleasant;76;55;NE;6;54%;6%;8
Seattle;Sunshine and nice;74;56;NNE;5;55%;6%;8
Seattle Boeing;Lots of sun, nice;76;55;NNE;4;50%;7%;8
Shelton;Mostly sunny, nice;78;50;SW;6;55%;5%;8
Spokane;Sunny and pleasant;83;51;SSW;10;27%;2%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;80;51;WSW;13;29%;0%;9
Spokane Felts;Sunny and pleasant;83;51;SSW;10;27%;2%;9
Stampede Pass;Plenty of sunshine;62;44;W;7;60%;0%;9
Tacoma;Mostly sunny;74;52;NE;5;58%;6%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Sunshine and nice;73;53;NNE;5;59%;6%;8
Vancouver;Sunny and beautiful;77;52;NNW;7;50%;5%;9
Walla Walla;Plenty of sun;88;57;SE;8;21%;0%;9
Wenatchee;Sunny and breezy;84;57;WNW;14;26%;0%;9
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;68;53;W;6;61%;9%;8
Yakima;Plenty of sunshine;87;50;NNW;6;30%;0%;9
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather