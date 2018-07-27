WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, July 29, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny, warm;86;59;NE;6;51%;10%;8
Bellingham;Mostly sunny;81;61;SSE;6;59%;6%;8
Bremerton;Mostly sunny, warm;89;60;NNE;5;54%;18%;8
Chehalis;Sunny and very warm;90;58;WNW;4;46%;2%;8
Deer Park;Mostly sunny, warm;92;55;NE;5;33%;4%;8
Eastsound;Mostly sunny, nice;77;59;SE;6;68%;11%;8
Ellensburg;Very hot;96;60;NNW;5;32%;7%;8
Ephrata;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;NNW;8;21%;5%;8
Everett;Mostly sunny, warm;86;61;NNE;5;53%;12%;8
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;89;58;WNW;5;61%;16%;8
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;SSW;5;67%;13%;8
Hoquiam;Areas of low clouds;68;55;W;8;85%;14%;4
Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;86;59;W;5;60%;3%;8
Moses Lake;Very hot;98;64;NNE;6;27%;5%;8
Olympia;Mostly sunny, warm;89;54;WSW;5;53%;14%;8
Omak;Mostly sunny and hot;97;65;N;9;24%;2%;8
Pasco;Very hot;101;60;N;5;33%;2%;8
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;W;6;63%;13%;8
Pullman;Mostly sunny;90;56;E;5;33%;8%;8
Puyallup;Mostly sunny and hot;90;60;WNW;4;54%;17%;8
Quillayute;Clouds and sunshine;69;51;N;5;77%;13%;3
Renton;Mostly sunny;90;64;NE;5;56%;19%;8
Seattle;Mostly sunny;86;64;NE;5;57%;19%;8
Seattle Boeing;Warm with sunshine;87;65;N;5;49%;19%;8
Shelton;Sunshine, very warm;89;57;WSW;9;55%;17%;8
Spokane;Mostly sunny;93;60;E;4;30%;5%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;90;62;ENE;6;30%;5%;8
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;93;60;E;4;30%;5%;8
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, warm;82;63;W;3;46%;25%;8
Tacoma;Mostly sunny, warm;87;60;WNW;5;59%;19%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;85;59;NW;5;58%;19%;8
Vancouver;Sunny and hot;91;61;NNW;4;48%;3%;8
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny and hot;99;68;ESE;6;21%;2%;8
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;W;6;31%;7%;8
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny, nice;72;58;WSW;6;68%;12%;8
Yakima;Very hot;98;62;NNW;6;30%;5%;8
