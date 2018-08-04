WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, August 6, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Clouds and sun, nice;82;55;NNE;5;57%;2%;7
Bellingham;Clouds and sun, nice;79;58;SE;5;61%;3%;7
Bremerton;Clouds and sun;84;57;N;5;55%;2%;7
Chehalis;Clouds and sun;86;57;WNW;4;48%;1%;7
Deer Park;Hazy sun;87;50;NE;5;37%;0%;8
Eastsound;Clouds and sun;74;57;ESE;4;70%;3%;7
Ellensburg;Hazy sun and smoky;91;56;NW;5;36%;0%;8
Ephrata;Hazy and smoky;91;62;SSW;6;25%;0%;8
Everett;Partly sunny, nice;81;57;N;6;58%;2%;7
Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun;85;58;NNE;4;60%;3%;8
Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun, nice;74;54;SSW;5;70%;2%;7
Hoquiam;Clouds and sun;72;57;WSW;8;78%;3%;6
Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sun;86;59;W;4;61%;3%;8
Moses Lake;Hazy sun and smoky;91;57;N;5;33%;0%;8
Olympia;Partly sunny;86;55;N;4;52%;3%;8
Omak;Hazy sun and smoky;92;62;NNE;7;32%;0%;7
Pasco;Partly sunny, nice;93;55;ESE;3;39%;0%;8
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;73;55;WSW;6;62%;3%;7
Pullman;Mostly sunny;86;53;ENE;4;31%;0%;8
Puyallup;Partly sunny;86;58;NNW;4;52%;2%;7
Quillayute;Partly sunny;71;53;N;5;72%;3%;7
Renton;Clouds and sun, nice;84;60;NNE;5;57%;3%;7
Seattle;Clouds and sun, nice;81;61;NNE;6;57%;2%;7
Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun;84;61;NNE;5;50%;3%;7
Shelton;Partly sunny;85;56;ESE;6;55%;2%;7
Spokane;Sunny and beautiful;89;57;S;2;30%;0%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Hazy sunshine;85;56;SW;4;30%;0%;8
Spokane Felts;Sunny and beautiful;89;57;S;2;30%;0%;8
Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun, nice;77;57;WSW;3;49%;3%;8
Tacoma;Clouds and sun;82;59;N;5;56%;3%;7
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;82;59;NNE;4;56%;3%;7
Vancouver;Partly sunny;86;60;NNW;4;50%;3%;8
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;92;64;E;6;26%;0%;8
Wenatchee;Hazy sun and smoky;90;65;WSW;6;34%;0%;8
Whidbey Island;Clouds and sun;70;57;WSW;6;68%;3%;7
Yakima;Hazy sunshine;90;58;N;4;34%;0%;8
