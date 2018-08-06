WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, August 8, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny;87;55;N;6;51%;3%;7
Bellingham;Mostly sunny;83;58;SE;5;54%;3%;7
Bremerton;Sunny and very warm;89;58;NNE;6;49%;3%;7
Chehalis;Sunny and hot;94;59;NNW;6;41%;0%;7
Deer Park;Hazy and very warm;94;55;ENE;5;28%;0%;7
Eastsound;Mostly sunny, nice;76;59;SE;4;67%;3%;7
Ellensburg;Very hot;100;61;NW;6;29%;0%;8
Ephrata;Hazy sun, very hot;99;69;W;6;18%;0%;7
Everett;Mostly sunny;86;57;N;6;52%;3%;7
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny and hot;91;58;NNE;7;53%;3%;7
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny, nice;77;55;W;5;62%;3%;7
Hoquiam;Sunshine and nice;75;58;NW;9;74%;3%;7
Kelso-Longview;Plenty of sun;93;60;WNW;7;56%;3%;8
Moses Lake;Hazy sun, very hot;100;62;NE;6;24%;0%;7
Olympia;Mostly sunny and hot;93;55;NNE;6;46%;3%;7
Omak;Hazy sunshine;99;65;N;7;22%;0%;7
Pasco;Sunny and hot;101;58;ESE;3;32%;0%;8
Port Angeles;Sunny and pleasant;77;58;W;6;55%;3%;7
Pullman;Sunny and hot;92;56;E;5;23%;0%;8
Puyallup;Mostly sunny and hot;92;59;NNE;5;47%;3%;7
Quillayute;Clouds and sun;73;54;N;7;70%;3%;7
Renton;Mostly sunny;89;61;NNE;7;52%;3%;7
Seattle;Mostly sunny;86;62;NNE;7;51%;3%;7
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny, warm;88;63;NE;7;44%;3%;7
Shelton;Mostly sunny and hot;93;58;SSW;6;47%;3%;7
Spokane;Sunshine, very hot;96;62;SSE;4;25%;0%;7
Spokane Fairchild;Warm with hazy sun;93;61;SSW;6;22%;0%;8
Spokane Felts;Sunshine, very hot;96;62;SSE;4;25%;0%;7
Stampede Pass;Sunny and very warm;84;62;WSW;4;38%;0%;8
Tacoma;Mostly sunny, warm;88;60;NNE;6;51%;3%;7
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;87;60;NE;6;49%;3%;7
Vancouver;Blazing sunshine;95;62;NW;6;47%;3%;8
Walla Walla;Sunny and very hot;101;69;ESE;5;18%;0%;8
Wenatchee;Hazy sun, very hot;98;70;W;7;24%;0%;7
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;71;58;WSW;6;66%;3%;7
Yakima;Hazy and very hot;99;63;N;5;28%;0%;8
