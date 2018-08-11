WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A shower in the a.m.;75;51;N;5;67%;55%;6
Bellingham;Mostly sunny, nice;73;54;N;8;66%;21%;6
Bremerton;Sunshine and nice;77;54;NNE;5;66%;9%;7
Chehalis;Mostly sunny, nice;79;53;NNW;5;56%;25%;6
Deer Park;Mostly sunny;79;48;N;10;43%;0%;7
Eastsound;Mostly sunny, nice;72;57;SW;7;68%;21%;6
Ellensburg;Sunny and pleasant;84;51;NW;12;44%;2%;7
Ephrata;Sunny and beautiful;84;61;SW;7;33%;0%;7
Everett;Mostly sunny;75;54;N;5;67%;26%;6
Fort Lewis;Sunlit and pleasant;78;53;NNE;5;70%;7%;7
Friday Harbor;Sunshine, pleasant;71;54;NW;6;74%;18%;7
Hoquiam;Mostly sunny, nice;70;54;NW;9;80%;6%;6
Kelso-Longview;Sunshine;78;56;NW;5;68%;27%;7
Moses Lake;Sunny and nice;84;57;NNE;6;38%;0%;7
Olympia;Sunshine and warmer;79;52;NNW;5;61%;27%;7
Omak;Partly sunny;85;59;N;6;39%;2%;7
Pasco;Mostly sunny, nice;86;51;SE;5;42%;0%;7
Port Angeles;Sunshine;69;51;WSW;5;71%;11%;7
Pullman;Plenty of sun;78;50;SE;11;40%;0%;7
Puyallup;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;NE;5;63%;7%;7
Quillayute;Nice with sunshine;69;51;N;6;77%;27%;5
Renton;Nice with sunshine;78;57;NNE;5;64%;11%;7
Seattle;Sunny and pleasant;76;57;NNE;6;66%;10%;7
Seattle Boeing;Sunny and beautiful;78;59;NNE;5;57%;12%;7
Shelton;Warmer with sunshine;79;51;WSW;6;62%;6%;7
Spokane;Mostly sunny;81;53;S;11;36%;0%;7
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;78;53;WSW;12;39%;0%;7
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;81;53;S;11;36%;0%;7
Stampede Pass;Sunshine and nice;66;52;W;6;73%;5%;7
Tacoma;Sunny and nice;76;55;NE;5;65%;27%;7
Tacoma Narrows;Sunlit and nice;75;55;NNE;5;65%;9%;7
Vancouver;Sunny;80;56;NNW;6;58%;4%;7
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;85;58;ESE;8;33%;0%;7
Wenatchee;Sunny and pleasant;83;60;WNW;8;38%;3%;7
Whidbey Island;Sunshine;68;53;W;6;69%;18%;7
Yakima;Sunshine, pleasant;85;53;N;4;42%;0%;7
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather