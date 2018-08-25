WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, August 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Showers around;65;50;N;4;76%;70%;2
Bellingham;A little a.m. rain;65;49;SE;8;81%;69%;2
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;67;54;SE;6;78%;44%;2
Chehalis;Mainly cloudy;68;53;SSW;5;64%;44%;3
Deer Park;Clouds and hazy sun;68;47;SW;7;61%;70%;4
Eastsound;Rain and drizzle;65;53;E;6;79%;61%;2
Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;69;50;WNW;18;60%;35%;5
Ephrata;Hazy sunshine;72;53;NW;7;48%;42%;5
Everett;A shower in the a.m.;65;52;NNE;5;77%;64%;2
Fort Lewis;Mainly cloudy;66;53;SSW;9;88%;44%;2
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;64;52;NE;6;83%;37%;1
Hoquiam;Inc. clouds;64;55;WNW;11;87%;44%;2
Kelso-Longview;Rather cloudy, cool;65;57;W;6;83%;71%;2
Moses Lake;Hazy sunshine;73;54;WNW;7;53%;42%;3
Olympia;Rather cloudy;66;51;SW;8;75%;44%;2
Omak;Hazy sun and smoky;72;51;N;5;57%;44%;3
Pasco;Smoky with hazy sun;75;52;NW;8;52%;42%;4
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;63;49;SSW;5;79%;35%;2
Pullman;Hazy sun and smoky;66;46;SSW;9;54%;67%;4
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;68;54;SSW;6;75%;44%;2
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;62;49;N;5;88%;32%;1
Renton;Mostly cloudy;67;56;SSW;6;73%;44%;2
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;67;56;SW;6;78%;44%;1
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;66;56;SSW;7;72%;44%;2
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;68;50;WSW;12;75%;44%;2
Spokane;Smoky with hazy sun;68;51;S;7;53%;66%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Hazy sun and smoky;65;49;SW;9;57%;66%;4
Spokane Felts;Smoky with hazy sun;68;51;S;7;53%;66%;4
Stampede Pass;A shower in spots;53;45;WNW;6;95%;59%;3
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;66;54;SSW;7;78%;44%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;53;SSW;8;81%;44%;2
Vancouver;Rather cloudy;69;58;SSW;5;72%;55%;2
Walla Walla;Partly sunny, smoky;71;58;SSW;11;49%;70%;6
Wenatchee;Hazy sun;69;55;WNW;10;53%;39%;5
Whidbey Island;A shower in the a.m.;64;52;WSW;6;76%;64%;3
Yakima;Partial sunshine;73;45;NNW;6;55%;31%;6
_____
