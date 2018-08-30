WA Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;A shower in the a.m.;70;51;NNW;5;74%;59%;2

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;68;53;SSE;9;71%;44%;3

Bremerton;A shower in the a.m.;72;54;E;5;67%;81%;2

Chehalis;A passing shower;73;51;WSW;5;65%;59%;2

Deer Park;Partly sunny, nice;76;44;SW;7;43%;0%;4

Eastsound;Clouds and sun;67;53;SW;8;75%;29%;3

Ellensburg;Partly sunny, breezy;75;53;NW;20;48%;11%;5

Ephrata;Hazy sun;80;51;WNW;9;35%;0%;5

Everett;A morning shower;70;53;N;5;73%;62%;2

Fort Lewis;Rather cloudy;70;51;SW;8;82%;48%;2

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;68;52;SW;7;71%;25%;5

Hoquiam;A shower in the a.m.;64;55;WNW;8;90%;57%;3

Kelso-Longview;Periods of sun;70;53;NW;4;77%;49%;3

Moses Lake;Hazy sun;81;51;W;8;38%;0%;5

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;71;50;SW;8;70%;48%;3

Omak;Partly sunny;80;48;N;8;40%;1%;5

Pasco;Hazy sunshine;82;53;WSW;7;44%;0%;4

Port Angeles;Clouds and sun;65;52;W;8;74%;43%;5

Pullman;Partly sunny;71;50;SW;10;48%;26%;5

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;73;53;SW;5;67%;48%;2

Quillayute;A shower in the a.m.;63;50;SSE;5;86%;68%;2

Renton;A shower;72;55;SE;5;68%;83%;3

Seattle;A shower in the a.m.;69;56;E;5;73%;60%;2

Seattle Boeing;A shower;71;56;NE;5;69%;83%;3

Shelton;Clouds and sun;72;51;WSW;11;70%;33%;3

Spokane;Partly sunny, nice;76;51;SSW;8;42%;2%;5

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, nice;73;46;SW;11;45%;0%;5

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, nice;76;51;SSW;8;42%;2%;5

Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun;56;44;W;7;89%;65%;5

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;71;54;SW;6;71%;48%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;68;53;SW;7;77%;48%;2

Vancouver;Cooler;72;55;N;4;68%;44%;2

Walla Walla;Not as warm;79;58;S;11;37%;0%;3

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;78;55;WNW;12;40%;8%;5

Whidbey Island;Clouds and sunshine;66;54;WSW;9;72%;31%;5

Yakima;Hazy sun;81;48;NNW;7;43%;8%;6

