WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;68;49;N;5;74%;18%;2
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;66;52;SSE;10;70%;26%;2
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;69;52;NE;5;75%;27%;2
Chehalis;Partly sunny;71;48;WNW;5;55%;7%;5
Deer Park;Mostly sunny, nice;73;42;SSW;7;51%;0%;5
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;66;53;WSW;7;72%;23%;2
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;50;NW;16;47%;1%;5
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;79;48;WNW;7;36%;0%;5
Everett;Mainly cloudy;68;51;NNE;5;74%;17%;2
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;71;50;SW;7;72%;12%;2
Friday Harbor;Rather cloudy;67;51;SW;6;78%;18%;4
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;64;52;WNW;10;81%;7%;3
Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sun;70;51;NW;5;70%;10%;4
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny, nice;79;48;W;7;45%;0%;5
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;71;47;SW;7;63%;10%;2
Omak;Sunny and nice;80;46;SE;7;39%;1%;5
Pasco;Mostly sunny;81;48;WNW;6;45%;0%;6
Port Angeles;Sunny intervals;64;47;W;9;72%;11%;2
Pullman;Mostly sunny, nice;71;48;SSW;8;50%;0%;6
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;72;52;WSW;5;68%;12%;2
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;61;47;NNW;4;86%;6%;2
Renton;Rather cloudy;70;55;WNW;5;71%;14%;2
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;68;55;NE;5;72%;14%;3
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;69;56;NNE;5;65%;16%;2
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;72;49;WSW;9;67%;10%;3
Spokane;Mostly sunny, nice;75;50;S;8;44%;2%;5
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, nice;72;46;SSW;11;48%;0%;5
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, nice;75;50;S;8;44%;2%;5
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;57;45;W;6;81%;13%;6
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;68;53;WSW;6;73%;12%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;68;52;SW;5;71%;12%;3
Vancouver;Partly sunny;72;51;NNW;5;64%;27%;5
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;S;10;40%;0%;6
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;WNW;9;40%;2%;5
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;64;52;W;9;69%;21%;2
Yakima;Partly sunny, nice;79;46;NNW;5;44%;0%;6
