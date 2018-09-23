WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, September 25, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny;65;43;NE;5;74%;2%;4
Bellingham;Mostly sunny;64;47;ESE;5;70%;4%;4
Bremerton;Mostly sunny;67;47;NNE;6;65%;2%;4
Chehalis;Mostly sunny;69;43;NNE;5;65%;1%;4
Deer Park;Sunlit and beautiful;69;33;NW;7;49%;0%;4
Eastsound;Mostly sunny;61;50;WNW;4;81%;4%;4
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;41;WNW;6;43%;0%;4
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;73;44;WNW;6;35%;0%;4
Everett;Mostly sunny;66;46;NNE;6;71%;2%;4
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;67;44;NE;5;73%;3%;4
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;63;48;NW;5;71%;2%;4
Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;67;48;ENE;5;79%;2%;4
Kelso-Longview;Sunshine and nice;69;45;N;6;67%;3%;4
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny, nice;74;39;NNW;6;44%;0%;4
Olympia;Mostly sunny;68;42;NE;5;65%;3%;4
Omak;Sunny and pleasant;73;42;N;10;43%;0%;4
Pasco;Sunny and pleasant;73;40;SSE;3;46%;0%;4
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;63;45;S;5;69%;4%;4
Pullman;Plenty of sunshine;64;37;SSW;9;47%;0%;4
Puyallup;Mostly sunny;68;44;NE;5;64%;2%;4
Quillayute;Mostly sunny;66;45;NNE;4;72%;4%;4
Renton;Mostly sunny;67;49;NNE;6;67%;4%;4
Seattle;Mostly sunny;66;50;NNE;6;66%;2%;4
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;66;51;NNE;6;61%;4%;4
Shelton;Sunshine, pleasant;68;42;ENE;5;65%;2%;4
Spokane;Sunny and nice;70;41;NW;6;44%;0%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Plenty of sunshine;68;40;NW;9;45%;0%;4
Spokane Felts;Sunny and nice;70;41;NW;6;44%;0%;4
Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;58;41;SSE;4;73%;1%;4
Tacoma;Mostly sunny;65;47;NNE;6;69%;3%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;64;48;NE;5;69%;3%;4
Vancouver;Mostly sunny, nice;71;47;N;6;62%;3%;4
Walla Walla;Sunny and pleasant;70;46;ESE;7;39%;0%;4
Wenatchee;Sunny and beautiful;73;47;WNW;6;39%;0%;4
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;63;50;NW;6;70%;4%;4
Yakima;Sunny and pleasant;73;40;NNW;4;39%;0%;4
_____
