WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, October 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Rain at times;64;52;S;7;82%;90%;1
Bellingham;Periods of rain;64;50;S;8;80%;94%;1
Bremerton;Occasional rain;66;52;SW;8;83%;72%;1
Chehalis;A little rain;66;51;WSW;6;73%;82%;2
Deer Park;Partly sunny;68;44;S;6;51%;39%;2
Eastsound;A little rain;62;51;SW;6;87%;72%;1
Ellensburg;Clouds and sun;71;44;WNW;5;54%;29%;4
Ephrata;Partly sunny;71;48;W;7;44%;33%;3
Everett;Occasional rain;65;53;S;8;79%;86%;1
Fort Lewis;A little rain;66;49;SW;8;90%;83%;1
Friday Harbor;Periods of rain;62;50;SW;6;83%;73%;1
Hoquiam;A little rain;65;52;SW;9;90%;72%;1
Kelso-Longview;A little rain;67;52;SSW;7;84%;71%;1
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;73;49;S;6;56%;31%;3
Olympia;A bit of rain;66;47;SW;8;83%;83%;1
Omak;Mainly cloudy;68;45;S;8;55%;44%;3
Pasco;Pleasant and warmer;76;50;SW;5;49%;19%;3
Port Angeles;A little rain;62;47;W;4;83%;72%;1
Pullman;Partly sunny;69;47;N;7;47%;27%;4
Puyallup;Periods of rain;67;53;SW;6;80%;86%;1
Quillayute;A touch of rain;63;46;N;6;86%;71%;1
Renton;A bit of rain;67;55;SSW;6;76%;78%;1
Seattle;A little rain;66;55;SSW;7;80%;72%;1
Seattle Boeing;A bit of rain;68;55;S;9;70%;78%;1
Shelton;A touch of rain;66;48;SW;8;82%;72%;1
Spokane;Warmer;71;48;S;5;48%;36%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;67;45;SSW;9;48%;35%;3
Spokane Felts;Warmer;71;48;S;5;48%;36%;3
Stampede Pass;A touch of rain;55;44;W;3;85%;82%;2
Tacoma;Occasional rain;64;53;SW;7;82%;83%;1
Tacoma Narrows;A touch of rain;64;51;SW;8;82%;78%;1
Vancouver;A touch of rain;70;54;W;5;70%;67%;2
Walla Walla;Pleasant and warmer;74;57;SE;5;40%;18%;3
Wenatchee;Clouds and sun;69;48;WNW;5;52%;30%;4
Whidbey Island;Periods of rain;66;51;WSW;8;76%;74%;1
Yakima;Partly sunny;71;42;NW;6;53%;21%;3
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather