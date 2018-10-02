WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Periods of rain;58;37;W;6;73%;77%;1
Bellingham;A little rain;58;37;ESE;11;70%;72%;2
Bremerton;Clouds and sun;64;40;NNE;10;67%;44%;2
Chehalis;A shower or two;63;38;W;6;65%;56%;3
Deer Park;A little a.m. rain;64;30;W;7;73%;69%;1
Eastsound;A little p.m. rain;59;43;N;11;73%;64%;1
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;67;34;NW;15;56%;38%;4
Ephrata;Partly sunny;71;36;W;13;47%;34%;4
Everett;A little rain;59;40;WNW;7;74%;78%;1
Fort Lewis;Clouds and sunshine;61;37;SSW;12;81%;63%;2
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;59;43;NNE;9;69%;50%;3
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;62;42;WNW;13;74%;46%;2
Kelso-Longview;Showers around;64;42;WNW;7;77%;69%;2
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;73;35;WNW;10;43%;27%;4
Olympia;A shower or two;62;35;SW;11;71%;66%;2
Omak;A little rain;67;33;NE;10;59%;74%;3
Pasco;Clouds and sun;76;37;WNW;16;51%;15%;4
Port Angeles;Rather cloudy;60;40;SW;11;68%;53%;2
Pullman;Cooler with a shower;64;35;W;8;67%;66%;1
Puyallup;Showers around;63;39;NNE;9;77%;73%;2
Quillayute;A shower in the a.m.;60;39;N;9;69%;59%;2
Renton;Sun and clouds;63;43;N;9;62%;59%;2
Seattle;Clouds and sun;62;45;N;9;70%;44%;2
Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun;63;44;ESE;13;63%;59%;2
Shelton;Partly sunny, breezy;63;36;WSW;14;69%;39%;2
Spokane;A little p.m. rain;65;35;W;10;63%;68%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;63;32;W;15;66%;43%;2
Spokane Felts;A little p.m. rain;65;35;W;10;63%;68%;1
Stampede Pass;A shower;47;31;W;8;94%;74%;3
Tacoma;Clouds and sun;61;42;NE;11;67%;66%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;60;42;SW;13;73%;59%;2
Vancouver;Periods of sun;68;44;WNW;6;73%;39%;2
Walla Walla;Spotty showers;71;44;SW;11;53%;63%;2
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;67;38;NW;12;51%;42%;4
Whidbey Island;A touch of rain;61;41;W;13;67%;67%;1
Yakima;Partly sunny, nice;72;33;NW;10;49%;22%;4
