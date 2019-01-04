WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, January 5, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Showers around;51;40;E;5;76%;94%;1
Bellingham;Showers around;48;37;NE;5;74%;91%;1
Bremerton;Showers around;49;40;NW;5;81%;89%;1
Chehalis;Showers around;47;39;SSW;5;84%;90%;1
Deer Park;Cloudy;40;34;ENE;7;86%;44%;1
Eastsound;Showers around;49;41;NE;3;77%;88%;1
Ellensburg;A stray p.m. shower;42;32;SE;4;82%;73%;1
Ephrata;Cloudy;42;34;NNE;8;81%;44%;1
Everett;Showers around;50;40;ESE;6;74%;90%;1
Fort Lewis;Showers around;47;37;WSW;2;99%;89%;1
Friday Harbor;Showers around;47;41;SE;5;75%;88%;1
Hoquiam;Showers around;48;40;ESE;9;93%;90%;1
Kelso-Longview;Showers around;47;39;SSW;4;90%;91%;1
Moses Lake;Cloudy;44;37;ESE;6;70%;44%;1
Olympia;Showers around;47;37;W;2;90%;90%;1
Omak;Cloudy;41;34;NNE;5;91%;44%;1
Pasco;Cloudy;43;36;N;4;79%;44%;1
Port Angeles;Showers around;48;37;W;4;88%;90%;0
Pullman;Cloudy;42;34;SE;13;68%;44%;1
Puyallup;Showers around;50;39;SE;4;88%;91%;1
Quillayute;Showers around;49;38;SE;4;95%;89%;0
Renton;Showers around;50;41;ESE;5;80%;88%;1
Seattle;Showers around;50;42;SE;4;77%;88%;1
Seattle Boeing;Showers around;51;40;SW;3;76%;88%;1
Shelton;Showers around;48;37;WSW;3;88%;92%;1
Spokane;Cloudy;43;36;SE;3;81%;44%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;40;33;SSE;7;95%;44%;0
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;43;36;SE;3;81%;44%;1
Stampede Pass;A little p.m. snow;33;27;E;6;85%;87%;1
Tacoma;Showers around;47;40;E;4;80%;89%;0
Tacoma Narrows;Showers around;47;39;NW;3;87%;89%;0
Vancouver;Showers around;48;40;S;6;73%;91%;1
Walla Walla;Cloudy;47;40;SSE;7;61%;44%;1
Wenatchee;Cloudy;40;33;NNW;4;85%;69%;1
Whidbey Island;Showers around;51;42;ESE;5;70%;88%;1
Yakima;A stray p.m. shower;44;32;NW;4;81%;61%;1
