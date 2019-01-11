WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, January 13, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;54;31;ENE;7;70%;4%;2
Bellingham;Partly sunny;53;32;E;4;71%;5%;1
Bremerton;More sun than clouds;52;36;NNE;5;76%;4%;2
Chehalis;Partly sunny;53;33;SE;6;62%;8%;2
Deer Park;Partly sunny;39;22;NE;6;82%;0%;2
Eastsound;Partly sunny;50;40;N;2;74%;7%;2
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;41;25;SSW;2;82%;0%;2
Ephrata;Partly sunny;41;25;N;7;78%;0%;2
Everett;Partly sunny;54;32;ENE;7;66%;4%;2
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;50;28;ENE;2;94%;4%;2
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;49;38;N;5;73%;7%;2
Hoquiam;Partial sunshine;53;39;E;9;74%;8%;2
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;52;32;ESE;5;75%;5%;2
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;41;26;NNE;7;72%;0%;2
Olympia;Sun and some clouds;51;28;NNW;2;82%;4%;2
Omak;Partly sunny;42;23;E;3;77%;0%;2
Pasco;Partly sunny;41;27;W;4;85%;0%;2
Port Angeles;Clouds breaking;50;36;S;3;83%;11%;1
Pullman;Mostly sunny;42;26;ESE;10;65%;0%;2
Puyallup;Partly sunny;54;30;ESE;4;81%;4%;2
Quillayute;Clouds breaking;54;37;N;2;72%;21%;1
Renton;Partly sunny;54;36;E;6;73%;5%;2
Seattle;Partly sunny;53;37;ENE;6;70%;4%;2
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;54;34;ENE;2;68%;5%;2
Shelton;Clouds breaking;52;32;NE;2;76%;5%;1
Spokane;Partly sunny;40;24;N;2;75%;1%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;36;22;NNE;6;88%;0%;2
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;40;24;N;2;75%;1%;2
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;36;25;E;5;81%;0%;2
Tacoma;Partly sunny;51;34;NE;5;81%;5%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;49;34;ENE;2;80%;4%;2
Vancouver;Partly sunny;51;33;E;6;65%;5%;2
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;41;28;SE;3;78%;0%;2
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;38;26;NW;3;83%;0%;2
Whidbey Island;Sun and some clouds;54;38;E;8;64%;5%;1
Yakima;Mostly sunny;43;24;NNW;3;78%;0%;2
_____
