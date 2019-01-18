WA Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;A little rain;51;46;SE;11;76%;84%;0

Bellingham;Cloudy;52;45;SE;12;73%;74%;1

Bremerton;A touch of rain;50;45;S;7;82%;88%;0

Chehalis;Occasional rain;48;44;S;8;81%;86%;0

Deer Park;Cloudy;39;33;ESE;5;90%;69%;0

Eastsound;A bit of rain;52;47;SE;10;83%;82%;1

Ellensburg;Cloudy;41;34;E;2;83%;78%;1

Ephrata;A thick cloud cover;42;34;ENE;6;84%;70%;1

Everett;A touch of rain;52;46;SE;11;75%;84%;0

Fort Lewis;A touch of rain;51;44;S;6;98%;88%;1

Friday Harbor;A little rain;51;47;SE;9;81%;83%;1

Hoquiam;Occasional rain;50;46;SSW;13;96%;92%;1

Kelso-Longview;Periods of rain;48;44;SSE;9;94%;89%;1

Moses Lake;Cloudy;44;37;SE;6;74%;72%;1

Olympia;Occasional rain;49;43;S;7;92%;86%;0

Omak;Cloudy;40;35;S;5;87%;70%;0

Pasco;Cloudy;51;40;SE;8;69%;75%;1

Port Angeles;Occasional rain;49;42;ESE;3;87%;81%;0

Pullman;Inc. clouds;43;37;SE;10;78%;78%;1

Puyallup;A little rain;53;46;S;6;82%;87%;1

Quillayute;Periods of rain;50;45;S;10;82%;88%;0

Renton;A bit of rain;52;46;SSE;6;75%;87%;1

Seattle;A touch of rain;51;47;SSE;7;78%;86%;0

Seattle Boeing;A little rain;53;45;SSE;5;80%;87%;1

Shelton;Periods of rain;48;43;S;4;93%;87%;0

Spokane;Cloudy;43;36;ESE;4;81%;68%;0

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;39;34;SE;9;94%;68%;0

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;43;36;ESE;4;81%;68%;0

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;34;32;E;4;93%;75%;1

Tacoma;A little rain;49;45;SSW;6;81%;85%;0

Tacoma Narrows;A bit of rain;50;45;S;6;90%;92%;0

Vancouver;Periods of rain;49;44;SSE;7;76%;95%;1

Walla Walla;Cloudy, not as cool;50;44;SSE;8;61%;81%;1

Wenatchee;Cloudy;39;33;E;3;86%;72%;1

Whidbey Island;A little rain;56;50;SE;17;71%;85%;0

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;43;34;NNW;3;84%;77%;1

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather