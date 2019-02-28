WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;46;25;ESE;5;68%;29%;3
Bellingham;Sunny intervals;45;28;E;8;53%;30%;3
Bremerton;Chilly with sunshine;48;28;N;7;63%;21%;3
Chehalis;Sunny, but chilly;49;27;NE;5;61%;29%;3
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy, cold;31;11;ENE;4;75%;28%;1
Eastsound;Chilly with sunshine;42;33;NNW;4;68%;23%;3
Ellensburg;Some sun, very cold;39;18;SSE;2;61%;17%;3
Ephrata;Partly sunny, cold;33;17;NNW;5;72%;9%;2
Everett;Partly sunny;46;26;ESE;6;65%;27%;3
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;26;ENE;4;77%;25%;3
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;32;NNE;6;68%;21%;3
Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;51;30;ENE;8;69%;15%;3
Kelso-Longview;Sunshine, a shower;50;28;NNE;4;74%;59%;3
Moses Lake;Cold with some sun;32;15;N;5;75%;6%;2
Olympia;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;25;NNE;4;67%;22%;3
Omak;Periods of sun, cold;37;19;E;11;63%;34%;2
Pasco;Partly sunny;31;21;SE;5;84%;16%;2
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;43;30;S;5;71%;16%;3
Pullman;Clearing;29;18;NNW;6;78%;29%;2
Puyallup;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;26;E;5;68%;24%;3
Quillayute;Mostly sunny;47;27;NNE;4;64%;16%;3
Renton;Sunshine and chilly;49;29;ENE;6;60%;25%;3
Seattle;Sunshine and chilly;47;31;NE;6;60%;24%;3
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;30;NE;4;59%;23%;3
Shelton;Lots of sun, chilly;48;26;ENE;4;63%;18%;3
Spokane;Mostly cloudy, cold;33;12;ENE;1;71%;24%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;29;11;N;2;85%;19%;1
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy, cold;33;12;ENE;1;71%;24%;1
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, chilly;31;17;ESE;2;74%;33%;3
Tacoma;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;30;NE;6;64%;23%;3
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;32;NE;6;64%;23%;3
Vancouver;Partly sunny;49;28;E;4;66%;36%;2
Walla Walla;Sunshine, very cold;30;19;E;4;76%;30%;3
Wenatchee;Periods of sun;32;16;NW;3;72%;14%;3
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;47;32;NNW;7;57%;24%;3
Yakima;Mostly sunny, cold;34;17;NW;2;72%;23%;2
